14 Street Dogs Found In South Delhi Home. Neighbours Complained To Cops

Delhi Police on Thursday said that it rescued 14 street dogs from a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

Further, according to the police, a woman was keeping the street dogs inside her flat without proper nutrition, care and protection for the last two to three years.

The matter came into the light after an investigation was launched on the basis of a complaint registered at Greater Kailash I police station.

"The entire staircase to her apartment was littered with the urine and faeces of the street dogs. Even basic standards of hygiene were not to be seen in the area surrounding the apartment. There was foul smell all over the surrounding area of her flat. On a complaint, a case -- vide FIR No. 70/23 under sections 269 and 291 of IPC -- was registered at PS GK-1 and an investigation was carried out," an officer said.

"The woman was repeatedly requested to hand over the dogs to SPCA/MCD teams for their treatment but remained adamant and wasn't cooperating," the officer added.

Police said a search warrant was also obtained from the court to rescue the dogs from her apartment.

"A search warrant was issued by the court and the woman was, again, requested to hand over the dogs to SPCA team for their treatment but she didn't comply," the officer said.

The dogs rescued in the operation were shifted to a veterinary hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

"During the rescue operation, it was found that the 14 street dogs were in a miserable state insider her apartment. They were rescued and kept in the animal vans in the presence of veterinarians. With due care, they were shifted to a veterinary hospital for further treatment," he added.

Police said the accused was counselled by the IHBAS team in the presence of her lawyer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)