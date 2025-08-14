Woman Gang-Raped After Drink Spiked At Female Friend's Party In Delhi: Cops

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a group of men after they spiked her drink at a party in Delhi, police said today.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged she was assaulted when she was at her female friend's house at Civil Lines in north Delhi for a party on Sunday night. There were three other men at the house, she said.

The woman alleged she fell unconscious after taking a "spiked" drink and was then dragged to the toilet, where she was gang-raped. The attackers even recorded a video, she alleged. When she regained consciousness, the men threatened to post the video on social media if she told anyone, the police said.

The woman was later dropped off by the same men outside her house.

On Monday, the woman filed a complaint with the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against four people, including her friend. All of them are missing and efforts are on to trace them, the police said. The woman was also sent for a medical examination.