"Unilateral Bullying Rampant": What China Told India Amid Trump Tariff War

Five years after their armies fought a pitched battle in Galwan, India and China are working to mend ways as the Donald Trump administration in the US steps up the tariff war against New Delhi. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting India and held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar yesterday. This visit is a milestone as the two Asian powers fine-tune their ties to counter the global disruptions caused by Trump's tariff war.

At the meeting, Dr Jaishankar said Wang's visit provides an opportunity to review bilateral ties. "Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides," he said during the meeting.

"In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," the seasoned diplomat added.

The talks between the two sides, Dr Jaishankar said, will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.

Wang will be discussing border issues with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today. "This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," Dr Jaishankar said yesterday.

"Excellency, when the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well," he said.

"Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns," Dr Jaishankar said.

China, sources said, has promised to address three key concerns of India -- fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines. Out of them, rare earth elements are critical for manufacturing high-tech products like smartphones and advanced military equipment. Their concentrated production, primarily in China, makes them strategically vital for global technology.

A Chinese statement following the meeting said Wang Yi told Dr Jaishankar that the world is undergoing a "once-in-a-century transformation at an accelerating pace". In an apparent reference to Washington, DC's pressure, he said "unilateral bullying is rampant" and free trade and the international order face severe challenges.

"As the two largest developing countries with a combined population of over 2.8 billion, China and India should demonstrate a sense of global concern and responsibility as major countries, set an example for the vast majority of developing countries to unite and strengthen themselves, and contribute to promoting a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations," he said.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year has led to a "restart in China-India relations".

"Both sides have earnestly implemented the consensus reached by their leaders, exchanges and dialogue at all levels have gradually resumed, peace and tranquility have been maintained in the border areas, and Indian pilgrims have resumed pilgrimages to the sacred mountains and lakes of Tibet, demonstrating a positive trend in China-India relations returning to the main path of cooperation," he said.

"China and India should strengthen their confidence, meet each other halfway, eliminate interference, expand cooperation, and consolidate the momentum of improvement in China-India relations," he added.

The thaw in India-China ties comes against the backdrop of the US' tariff offensive against New Delhi for its continued purchase of Russian oil. Washington DC has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, a move that will impact several sectors. India has stressed that its oil imports from Russia are based on market factors and are aimed at ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people.

Despite penalising India for buying Russian oil, the US has not imposed any secondary sanctions on China. Explaining the decision, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the majority of Russian oil Beijing buys is refined and sold in the global marketplace.

"If you put secondary sanctions on a country - let's say you were to go after the oil sales of Russian oil to China - well, China just refines that oil. That oil is then sold into the global marketplace, and anyone who's buying that oil would be paying more for it or, if it doesn't exist, would have to find an alternative source for it," he has said.