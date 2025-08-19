Ex-Top Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy Is Opposition's Vice President Nominee

The INDIA opposition bloc has chosen Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and the first Lokayukta of Goa, as its candidate for the September 9 Vice Presidential election. Mr Reddy will take on NDA's candidate, Maharashtra Governor and BJP veteran CP Radhakrishnan, in the contest for the second-highest constitutional post of the country.

Born in Andhra Pradesh's Rangareddy district, Mr Reddy started his career as an advocate in 1971 and went on to practise in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was appointed as a high court judge in 1995 and then became the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court in 2005. The eminent jurist was appointed a Supreme Court judge in January 2007 and retired in July 2011. Thereafter, he also served as Goa's first Lokayukta.