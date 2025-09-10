"Special Thanks To..": Kiren Rijiju On Possible Cross-Voting In Veep Poll

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took a "conscience" swipe at the opposition over the probability of cross-voting by the INDIA bloc MPs in the recently concluded Vice Presidential election, where NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged victorious.

Rijiju said that NDA and "all our friendly MPs" remain united.

"Special thanks to some MPs of- INDI Alliance who voted with 'Conscience' for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the VP election. NDA and All our friendly MPs remain united. Congratulations to everyone on electing a humble & efficient man and a true patriot as India's new Vice President," Rijiju posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary BL Santhosh claimed that the INDIA bloc candidate received 15 fewer votes than their total number.

"Voting happened through ballot papers & INDI Alliance got 15 votes less than their number. The INDI alliance leaders had campaigned for conscience vote. They got it in return," Santhosh posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the opposition's performance in the Vice Presidential election was "respectable," noting that its joint candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy (retd) secured 40 per cent of the vote.

National Democratic Alliance candidate CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President on Tuesday.

Ramesh contrasted the result with the 2022 Vice Presidential polls, when the Opposition's share was 26 per cent.

"The Opposition stood united for the Vice Presidential election. Its performance has undeniably been most respectable. Its joint candidate Justice (retd) B. Sudershan Reddy secured 40% of the vote. In 2022, the Opposition had received 26% of the vote in the Vice Presidential elections," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The BJP's arithmetical victory is really both a moral and political defeat. The ideological battle continues undiminished," he added.

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential election.

CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes whereas Justice Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

"NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India...Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said at a press conference.

The Vice President's post has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)