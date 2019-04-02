Top 7 High Blood Pressure Queries Answered By Our Expert

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to some serious complications.

High blood pressure is one of the most common problems faced by the people of India. High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition in which a person's blood pressure levels rises. The condition is also called silent killer as there are no warning symptoms. High blood pressure does not develop in a day or two. A process of several years leads to high blood pressure. Blood pressure is measured by considering how much blood passes through your blood vessels and the resistance with which blood meets while heart pumps. High blood pressure increases when the arteries narrow down.

Let us have a look at some common questions about high blood pressure:

Question: What causes high blood pressure?

Answer: Some main causes of high blood pressure are obesity, diabetes, lack of physical activity, stress, inadequate intake of potassium, calcium and magnesium and excessive intake of alcohol and cigarette smoking.

Question: Which age group generally suffer from high blood pressure? Do children also suffer from high blood pressure?

Answer: Delhi based nutritionist says, "Generally, people suffering from high blood pressure are between 40-60 years of age group. But children can also suffer from high blood pressure."

Question: What are some common health problems associated with high blood pressure?

Answer: Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to some serious complications. These include several heart diseases like heart attack and heart stroke.

Question: What is the normal blood pressure?

Answer: Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan says, the normal blood pressure should be 120/80.

Question: Does excessive salt effect blood pressure? If yes, how?

Answer: Yes, excessive intake of salt can lead to high blood pressure.

"High blood pressure is the amount of pressure with which the blood is pumped by heart. Excess salt intake may lead to high blood pressure. Salt works on your kidneys to make your body hold on to more water. This extra stored water raises your blood pressure and puts strain on your kidneys, arteries, heart and brain. Eating salt raises the amount of sodium in your bloodstream and wrecks the delicate balance, reducing the ability of your kidneys to remove the water. The result is a higher blood pressure due to the extra fluid and extra strain on body, adds Monisha Ashokan.

Question: What is the diet that can help manage high blood pressure?

Answer: A healthy diet can help manage high blood pressure. Your diet should include fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, low-fat dairy products and whole grains. The three key nutrients potassium, magnesium and calcium are also extremely important to manage high blood pressure.

Question: Can maintaining a healthy body weight manage high blood pressure?

Answer: Yes, maintaining a healthy body weight is extremely important to manage high blood pressure. You can manage your weight by eating a healthy diet and regular physical exercise.

(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

