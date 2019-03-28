You Must Try These Food Swaps To Manage High Blood Pressure

A healthy diet to control high blood pressure includes limited salt intake and fatty foods.

Is high blood pressure a problem? Now a days, many people suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure. It is very important that high blood pressure is managed well. Fortunately, apart from some medications a healthy diet and regular physical exercise can help manage high blood pressure. If you are diagnosed with high blood pressure, you should also limit the intake of alcohol and avoid cigarette smoking. A healthy diet to control high blood pressure includes limited salt intake and fatty foods. The diet should also focus more on the nutrients like calcium, potassium and magnesium. This is because these three key nutrients play an important role in managing high blood pressure. Let us also talk about some healthy food swaps which can help manage hypertension.

Have a look at these food swaps which can help manage high blood pressure:

1. Chicken or vegetable stew over frozen meals

In today's world of busy schedules, people tend to opt for frozen and ready to made foods. These foods are not nutritious and loaded with harmful preservatives. It is best to avoid these foods and opt for home cooked foods. For days when you are in a hurry, you can opt for a vegetable or a chicken stew. The dish can be made in less time and is extremely nutritious and delicious. You can use vegetables like carrots, lettuce, cabbage to make your stew. Cottage cheese, tofu and even some chicken slices could be added. But make sure chicken should be roasted or boiled. Also, use salt in very limited quantities.

2. Green vegetables over junk food

If you are suffering from high blood pressure, you must eliminate junk food from your diet. Junk food provide no nutritional value and can lead to weight gain. Instead of these unhealthy foods, you must include a lot of fresh, dark green vegetables in your diet. These include broccoli, capsicum, mustard greens, kale, lettuce, spinach and many more. Other vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms can also be added. You can these vegetables in your salads, soups, sandwiches and dishes.

3. Nuts over chips

Nuts are an extremely healthy snack option. They are rich in healthy fats, proteins and fibre. Try adding a bowl of nuts which includes walnuts, almonds, figs, cashews and peanuts. You can even add some healthy seeds like chia seeds and flax seeds. Be careful of the portion size as nuts are high in calories. Also, avoid using salt when you have nuts. During summer season, you can soak nuts overnight and then have them.

4. Banana smoothie over sweetened beverages

When we feel thirsty, we often tend to grab a canned juice or a cold drink. But did you know these drinks have excess amount of calories and preservatives. The next time you feel thirsty or are looking for an evening snack, just grab a banana smoothie. You can simply take milk or yughurt and a banana. Mix it all in and your banana smoothie is ready. Bananas are high in potassium which makes them beneficial for high blood pressure patients. On the other hand, milk or yoghurt is rich in the mineral calcium which is also important if you are suffering from high blood pressure.

5. Salt over other herbs

A diet high in salt is very harmful if you have high blood pressure. Therefore, you should try keeping salt as low as possible. In this case, you can opt for some healthy alternatives like lemon juice, lemon zest, pepper, vinegar, basil leaves, mint leaves, rosemary or cinnamon.

