Not Only Weight Loss, But A High-Protein Diet Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure As Well! Here's How

High blood pressure or also known as hypertension, affects millions of people all across the globe. High blood pressure is the number one risk factor for heart stroke. Fortunately, once diagnosed, hypertension can be easily treatable. Simple lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, limiting the intake of alcohol and cigarette smoking and regular physical exercise can help manage high blood pressure. A healthy diet to lower high blood pressure should include foods rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium and fiber. Also, foods high in sodium should be avoided as they can negatively impact your health. Apart from these nutrients increasing protein intake can also help patients to lower their blood pressure.

The wonder nutrient proteins are the building block of the body. Proteins play an important role in the cells and fluids in our bodies. Foods rich in proteins are used by every part of the body for growth and development. Protein-rich diet helps in quick weight loss, better metabolism, bone health, strong immune system, muscle mass, tissue repair, hair and skin, better sleep and overall health. Therefore, it is important that you get adequate proteins through your diet.

Some heart-healthy proteins which should be included in your diet are fish, chicken, beans, poultry, nuts, and low-fat dairy as these may help prevent heart disease. The nutrients in these forms of protein can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure which is beneficial for the overall health of the body. By choosing these heart-healthy proteins over high-fat and processed meat options, you can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.

By choosing these heart-healthy proteins over high-fat and processed meat options, you can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Have a look at some proteins which can help lower high blood pressure:

1. Dairy products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese and other products are major sources of calcium, vitamin D and protein. You must include them in your diet. But make sure that you choose dairy products that are low in fat or fat-free.

2. Meat

Meat is again a a rich source of protein and other vitamins and minerals like B vitamins, iron and zinc. You must opt for lean varieties of meat. Eat heart-healthy fish, such as salmon, cod, herring and tuna. These types of fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower your cholesterol levels as well.

3. Healthy nuts and seeds

Some nuts and seeds which should be a part of your hypertension diet are almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts.

4. Lentils

Lentils and other foods in this family like kidney beans, chickpeas, pulses are good sources of magnesium, potassium and protein.

5. Soya products

Soybean-based products, such as tofu and tempeh, can be a good alternative to meat and can be consumed by vegans or vegetarians because they contain all the amino acids your body needs to make a complete protein, just like meat.

