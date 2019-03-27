Try This Hemp And Spinach Protein Shake For Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss: Protein is the key nutrient which aids in weight loss.

Are you trying to shed a few kilos? If yes, you probably would know the role of protein in quick weight loss. Protein is the key nutrient which aids in weight loss. This is because proteins help in promoting fullness, keeping you satiated for a long time which in turn prevents you from overeating in the next meal. As an added benefit, proteins also help in boosting metabolism. Some protein rich foods that can be added in your diet are eggs, chicken, dairy products, fish, nuts and seeds, tofu and legumes. Even homemade protein shakes are a good way to add proteins to your diet. It is always better to make protein shakes in your home by adding the ingredients you want. Protein powders you get from the grocery stores contain high amounts of added sugar and preservatives. These ingredients can hamper you weight loss goals and even negatively impact your health. On the other hand, protein shakes made at home with natural ingredients are healthy and can help you lose weight and belly fat really soon.

You can easily make these shakes by adding fruits, nuts or even seeds. They are filling and extremely nutritious. In the following article, we will discuss about one such protein shake made up of spinach and hemp protein.

Hemp and spinach green protein smoothie will control your appetite, boost metabolism, and will be beneficial for your overall health.

Hemp seeds are one of the richest plant proteins in the world. Hemp protein is very unique plant source of protein because it is a complete protein containing nine essential amino acids. Some of the amino acids are histidine and arginine, which are required for growth and development, as well as repair of lean body tissue. These seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats and proteins. Some other benefits of hemp seeds are they boost energy, easy to digest, are good for the heart as they improve cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure levels. In addition, they control food cravings and improve the overall immunity.

Delhi based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, " With a worldwide gained popularity, hemp protein is a plant based high quality nutritional supplement consisting of all nine essential amino acids making it a perfect source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. A study reviews that hemp protein has par amino acid profile to soy and egg whites. Further to it, better the protein is digested, the more efficient it's supposed to be because it is used by the body in a more resourceful manner while absorbing all the nine amino acids. And guess what, hemp is considered as a finer protein source due to its easy digestibility making it ideal for athletes. In support to easy digestibility- any given protein is related to the absorption of amino acids making it to get utilized by body proficiently. Addition to the hemp protein benefits, it varies from enhancing immune system, anti-fatigue properties, including kidney-protective effects."

Deep dark green vegetable spinach is low in calories but packed full of antioxidants and fibre, which keep you full for a long time and eventually aid in quick weight loss. Spinach contains several vitamins and minerals beneficial for your overall health. These include iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamins C, K, B6, B9 and E.

You can even add flax seeds in your smoothie as they are also a good source of fibre, protein, and other minerals like magnesium, calcium, phosphorous, alpha-linolenic acid lignin and various vitamins which are required by your body.

Hurry! Try adding this meal replacement protein shake to your diet to get more protein, for quick weight loss and get a flat tummy.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

