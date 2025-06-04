Ozempic Users Flock To Protein Shake Now Named America's Unhealthiest Bottled Drink

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Water is the most effective way to stay hydrated, but alternatives may be misleading. Many bottled drinks, including juices and protein shakes, often contain high sugar levels. Fairlife's Core Power protein shakes were labeled the unhealthiest bottled drink in America.

Water is the best way to hydrate, but if you're craving something else, be cautious. Many bottled drinks like juice and protein shakes may seem healthy, but they're often high in sugar. These convenient drinks can exceed daily recommended sugar intake, making them a less healthy choice than they appear.

Fairlife's Core Power protein shakes have been named the unhealthiest bottled beverage in America by food and nutrition magazine Eat This, Not That!, despite their popularity among fitness enthusiasts and Ozempic users. The shakes' muscle-boosting reputation is overshadowed by concerns over their nutritional content, sparking surprise and concern among consumers.

A news portal consulted dietitian Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, who identified the seven unhealthiest food choices-ranking Core Power Protein Shakes as the worst among them for health impact.

They are a go-to for many after a workout or to boost their protein intake, but Sabat says these drinks are highly problematic.

"I put these first because they are so highly marketed as a great source of protein and a healthy food when in reality they are a disaster to your metabolic health," Sabat says. "Core Power Protein Shakes may seem like a convenient post-workout drink, but a closer look at the ingredients reveals several health concerns."

She explains, "They use non-organic, conventional dairy, which often comes from cows fed GMO corn and soy and may contain residues of hormones and antibiotics-unlike grass-fed dairy, which is higher in omega-3s and CLA and free from harmful residues. The addition of carrageenan, a thickening agent linked to gut inflammation and irritation, further detracts from its health profile."

Sabat also points out other harmful ingredients.

"Artificial sweeteners like sucralose and acesulfame potassium are also used, both of which have been associated with gut microbiome disruption and potential carcinogenic effects in animal studies," she says.

Sabat adds, "Lastly, the label includes 'natural flavours," a term that can encompass up to 100 different undisclosed chemical additives, many of which are far from natural. Together, these ingredients make Core Power far less healthy than its marketing implie"s.