Need #MondayMotivation? This 30 Minute High Intensity Workout Can Speed Up Your Weight Loss Goals

High intensity interval training is a great work-out which can be easily incorporated toyour routine.

We all agree that in today's hectic lives, we often miss our workout schedules. Coming back from work, you hardly have the energy or time to hit the gym. Also, you tend to contemplate getting up a little early, to make up for your lost exercise. All said and done, you cannot afford to miss the importance of exercise in our daily lives. Regular physical exercise is extremely important for your overall health and helps keep diseases at bay. Keeping this in mind, it is not necessary you have to go to gym everyday. High intensity interval training is a great workout which can be easily incorporated to your routine. Even better, it only takes a few minutes, and you can do it in the comfort of your home! So, here is a bunch of distinct exercises which are great for your overall health.

These quick exercises can help you give a flat stomach within no time:

1. Mountain climber

This is a great exercise and very simple to perform. In order to perform this exercise, you have to come to a high plank position and keep your body straight to hip level. Now lift your right leg and bring it to your chest between both hands. Repeat the same with left leg also. Now speed up the process and perform faster. Make sure that you keep your core tight. You can also perform cross mountain climber which is another great exercise for your lower abs. For this lift the right leg and bring it close to your left elbow and bring left leg to right elbow and continue alternating with both legs.

2. Reverse crunch

Crunches should also be in your list if you want to melt belly fat fast. To perform reverse crunch, you need to lie on the floor with your face up and arms on the sides. Bending your knees to the extent that they are 90 degrees from the hips. Use your lower abs to raise hips from the ground and try bringing your knees towards chest. Come back to the starting position slowly and make sure that you engage your lower abs continuously. This will help enhance your core strength.

Crunches can help you give a flat stomach

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Bridge exercise

To perform the bridge exercise, you need to lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Press through your feet and lift your hips off the floor. This exercise can stabilise the hips and help you get those flat abs. It also works on your butt and core.

4. Windshield wiper exercise

For this exercise, you need to lie down with your face up and hands stretched out straight on the sides. Raise your legs at 90 degrees from the floor and lower both of them to right and left sides alternatively. Make sure that you do not lift your head or shoulders from the mat. In simple words, perform the exercise in the same way as windshield wipers move.

