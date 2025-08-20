Conch Shell Blowing Shows Promise In Treating Sleep Apnea

A new study suggests that blowing a conch shell daily may help improve sleep for those with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The research, published as a randomized controlled trial, explored how playing wind instruments can support better breathing during sleep.

OSA is a common condition affecting nearly one billion adults worldwide, marked by repeated pauses in breathing while sleeping. In the study, 30 individuals with moderate OSA were divided into two groups. One group practiced a traditional Indian breathing exercise called shankh, which involves blowing into a conch shell like a trumpet. The other group performed deep, slow nasal breathing exercises.

Researchers observed that participants in the conch-blowing group showed significant improvements in sleep quality and reported feeling more refreshed upon waking, compared to the deep breathing group.

The study was led by Dr Krishna K Sharma from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur, India. He said: "The standard treatment for OSA is a continuous positive airway pressure machine, or CPAP, which keeps the patient's airway open by blowing air through a facemask throughout the night. While effective, many patients find it uncomfortable and struggle to use it consistently.

"In my clinical practice, several patients reported feeling more rested and experiencing fewer symptoms after regularly practising shankh blowing - a traditional yogic breathing exercise involving exhaling through a conch shell. These observations led us to design a scientific study to rigorously test whether this simple, ancient practice could serve as a meaningful therapy for people with OSA."

The findings indicate that conch-blowing exercises may strengthen respiratory muscles and keep airways clearer during sleep, offering a non-invasive method to manage sleep apnea symptoms.