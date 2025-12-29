Having Sleep Apnoea Increases Risk Of Mood Disorders, Anxiety By 40%: Study

A study of older adults in Canada has linked sleep apnoea with a 40 per cent higher chance of mental health conditions, including anxiety and mood disorders.

Obstructive sleep apnoea is a common disorder in which muscles in the throat relax and narrow the airways during sleep, impacting breathing and oxygen levels in the blood. This results in a poor quality of sleep and fatigue or sleepiness during the day.

The long-term ageing study, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, also suggested that the increased risk of mental health disorders linked to sleep apnoea is likely consistent over time.

Researchers, including those from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, looked at over 30,000 older adults aged 45-85, who were followed for an average of about three years, and around 7,500 of them had sleep apnoea.

"In this national (Canada) cohort study of 30,097 individuals, those at high risk of OSA (obstructive sleep apnoea) had approximately 40 per cent higher odds of mental health conditions at both baseline and follow-up," the authors wrote.

"Over time, high risk of OSA remained associated with a 44 per cent increased odds of reporting new mental health conditions," they said.

They added, "In this national longitudinal cohort study, middle-aged and older adults at high risk of OSA had consistently worse mental health outcomes." Women, people with lower income and those with poorer health and life satisfaction were factors associated with a higher chance of new mental health conditions.

The findings highlight the importance of a systematic mental health screening for older adults at risk of sleep apnoea, the researchers said.

Studies have shown that sleep apnoea is related with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia.

Future studies should therefore look at whether integrating screening and prevention measures improves both mental and cognitive health outcomes, the team said.

