Melons And Other Mouth-Watering Fruits That Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure

A healthy diet and regular physical activity can help manage hypertension.

Highlights High blood pressure is rising at an alarming rate Pomegranate can lower high blood pressure Rich in potassium, bananas can help manage high blood pressure

High blood pressure is rising at an alarming rate. If not controlled, high blood pressure can lead to serious heart diseases, stroke or even kidney disease. An active lifestyle, healthy eating habits, some medications and other lifestyle changes can help manage high blood pressure. Green leafy vegetables, dairy products, pulses, oatmeal, whole grains, ground flax seeds, prunes, cinnamon, beetroots, fatty fish like salmon, cod and tuna and many other foods help in lowering high blood pressure. In the following article, we will list some mouth-watering fruits that can help you manage high blood pressure and will be beneficial for your overall health and well-being.

Fruits are rich in fibre and other nutrients which help in managing high blood pressure

Have a look at the fruits that help in managing high blood pressure:

1. Berries

Berries like blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are extremely delicious and contain antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid. These berries can significantly help in managing high blood pressure. You can include them in your oats, smoothies, desserts or yoghurt.

2. Banana

Banana contains plenty of potassium, a mineral that plays a vital role in managing hypertension. Rich in potassium, banana can help you deal with muscle cramps as well. You can make a banana and oat smoothie for yourself. Some other potassium-rich foods that help in managing high blood pressure are sweet potatoes, potatoes, dates and avocados.

3. Kiwis

The fruit may be small but the green flesh has a lot of nutrients. Kiwis are rich in vitamin C and lutein, a potent antioxidant, which may significantly improve blood pressure readings. You can include kiwis in your salads, smoothies or even desserts.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which may help to manage high blood pressure. Citrulline helps the body to produce nitric oxide. When nitric oxide is produced it relaxes the blood vessels and encourages flexibility in arteries. This in turn aid the flow of blood, which can effectively lower high blood pressure.

5. Pomegranate

Pomegranate can lower high blood pressure, improve cholesterol and even decrease plaques in your arteries. This further reduces your risk for heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. You can try a glass of pomegranate juice as it offers several health benefits including lowering high blood pressure.

Apart from these fruits and a healthy diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, alcohol restriction and managing your stress levels is important for managing high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

