US Tariffs On India Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, whom he called a "US friend". The US President announced on his social media platform, Truth Social and said, "Over the years, we have done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."
Today, the US President hinted at a 20 to 25 per cent tariff on India, and the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline. Hours later, he announced 25 per cent plus a penalty.
The president was commenting ahead of the deadline when a slew of reciprocal tariffs was set to take effect.
"People Of India Won't Bow Down Before America": Congress MP
"Going To Have Major Impact On Indian Market": Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla To NDTV
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla told NDTV that Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff announcement will have a major impact on the Indian market. He called this a failure of Centre's foreign policy.
US Team To Visit India On August 25 For Next Round Of Trade Talks
A team from the US will visit India on August 25 for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Tuesday.
The official added that the two sides continue to be engaged in an interim trade deal as the August 1 deadline is approaching. However, two days before the deadline, Trump announced 25% tariff plus pnealty on India.
August 1 marks the end of the suspension period of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on dozens of countries, including India (26 per cent).
Trump Criticises India's Continued Purchase Of Russian Weapons
The US President has also criticised India's continued purchases of Russian weapons and energy, especially during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Trump Hinted At 20 To 25 Per Cent Tariff On India Hours Before Announcement
President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20% to 25% but cautioned the final levy had still not been finalized as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.
"I think so," Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked if that was a possible tariff rate for New Delhi.
"India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country," Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a five-day visit to Scotland. "You just can't do that."