US Tariffs On India Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on India, whom he called a "US friend". The US President announced on his social media platform, Truth Social and said, "Over the years, we have done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

Today, the US President hinted at a 20 to 25 per cent tariff on India, and the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline. Hours later, he announced 25 per cent plus a penalty.

The president was commenting ahead of the deadline when a slew of reciprocal tariffs was set to take effect.

Here are the live updates: