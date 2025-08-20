How Trump's Push For 'Americanism' At The Smithsonian Is Deeply Orwellian

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. President Trump aims to rewrite US history to promote American exceptionalism and suppress dissent The Smithsonian faces a review to remove divisive narratives ahead of the US 250th anniversary in 2026 Trump criticised the Smithsonian for focusing on slavery and negative aspects of US history

When people use the term "Orwellian," it's not a good sign.

It usually characterises an action, an individual or a society that is suppressing freedom, particularly the freedom of expression. It can also describe something perverted by tyrannical power.

It's a term used primarily to describe the present, but whose implications inevitably connect to both the future and the past.

In his second term, President Donald Trump has revealed his ambitions to rewrite America's official history to, in the words of the Organisation of American Historians, "reflect a glorified narrative ... while suppressing the voices of historically excluded groups."

This ambition was manifested in efforts by the Department of Education to eradicate a "DEI agenda" from school curricula. It also included a high-profile assault on what detractors saw as "woke" universities, which culminated in Columbia University's agreement to submit to a review of the faculty and curriculum of its Middle Eastern Studies department, with the aim of eradicating alleged pro-Palestinian bias.

Now, the administration has shifted its sights from formal educational institutions to one of the key sites of public history-making: the Smithsonian, a collection of 21 museums, the National Zoo and associated research centers, principally centered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

On Aug. 12, 2025, the Smithsonian's director, Lonnie Bunch III, received a letter from the White House announcing its intent to carry out a systematic review of the institution's holdings and exhibitions in the advance of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

The review's stated aim is to ensure that museum content adequately reflects "Americanism" through a commitment to "celebrate American exceptionalism, [and] remove divisive or partisan narratives."

On Aug. 19, 2025, Trump escalated his attack on the Smithsonian. "The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was..." he wrote in a Truth Social post. "Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future. We are not going to allow this to happen."

Such ambitions may sound benign, but they are deeply Orwellian. Here's how.

Winners Write The History

Author George Orwell believed in objective, historical truth. Writing in 1946, he attributed his youthful desire to become an author in part to a "historical impulse," or "the desire to see things as they are, to find out true facts and store them up for the use of posterity."

But while Orwell believed in the existence of an objective truth about history, he did not necessarily believe that truth would prevail.

Truth, Orwell recognised, was best served by free speech and dialogue. Yet absolute power, Orwell appreciated, allowed those who possessed it to silence or censor opposing narratives, quashing the possibility of productive dialogue about history that could ultimately allow truth to come out.

As Orwell wrote in "1984," his final, dystopian novel, "Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past."

Historian Malgorzata Rymsza-Pawlowska has written about America's bicentennial celebrations that took place in 1976. Then, she says, "Americans across the nation helped contribute to a pluralistic and inclusive commemoration ... using it as a moment to question who had been left out of the legacies of the American Revolution, to tell more inclusive stories about the history of the United States."

This was an example of the kind of productive dialogue encouraged in a free society. "By contrast," writes Rymsza-Pawlowska, "the 250th is shaping up to be a top-down affair that advances a relatively narrow and celebratory idea of Americanism." The newly announced Smithsonian review aims to purge counternarratives that challenge that celebratory idea.

The Ministry Of Truth

The desire to eradicate counternarratives drives Winston Smith's job at the ironically named Ministry of Truth in "1984."

The novel is set in Oceania, a geographical entity covering North America and the British Isles and which governs much of the Global South.

Oceania is an absolute tyranny governed by Big Brother, the leader of a political party whose only goal is the perpetuation of its own power. In this society, truth is what Big Brother and the party say it is.

The regime imposes near total censorship so that not only dissident speech but subversive private reflection, or "thought crime," is viciously prosecuted. In this way, it controls the present.

But it also controls the past. As the party's protean policy evolves, Smith and his colleagues are tasked with systematically destroying any historical records that conflict with the current version of history. Smith literally disposes of artifacts of inexpedient history by throwing them down "memory holes," where they are "wiped ... out of existence and out of memory."

At a key point in the novel, Smith recalls briefly holding on to a newspaper clipping that proved that an enemy of the regime had not actually committed the crime he had been accused of. Smith recognises the power over the regime that this clipping gives him, but he simultaneously fears that power will make him a target. In the end, fear of retaliation leads him to drop the slip of newsprint down a memory hole.

The contemporary US is a far cry from Orwell's Oceania. Yet the Trump administration is doing its best to exert control over the present and the past.

Down The Memory Hole

Even before the Trump administration announced its review of the Smithsonian, officials in departments across government had taken unprecedented steps to rewrite the nation's official history, attempting to purge parts of the historical narrative down Orwellian memory holes.

Comically, those efforts included the temporary removal from government websites of information about the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the atomic bomb over Hiroshima. The plane was unwittingly caught up in a mass purge of references to "gay" and LGBTQ+ content on government websites.

Other erasures have included the deletion of content on government sites related to the life ofHarriet Tubman, the Maryland woman who escaped slavery and then played a pioneering role as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, helping enslaved people escape to freedom.

Public outcry led to therestoration of most of the deleted content.

Over at the Smithsonian, which earlier in the year had been criticised by Trump for its "divisive, race-centered ideology," staff removed a temporary placard with references to President Trump's two impeachment trials from a display case on impeachment that formed part of the National Museum of American History exhibition on the American presidency. The references to Trump's two impeachments were modified, with some details removed, in a newly installed placard in the updated display.

Responding to questions, the Smithsonian stated that the placard's removal was not in response to political pressure: "The placard, which was meant to be a temporary addition to a 25-year-old exhibition, did not meet the museum's standards in appearance, location, timeline, and overall presentation."

Repressing Thought

Orwell's "1984" ends with an appendix on the history of "Newspeak," Oceania's official language, which, while it had not yet superseded "Oldspeak" or standard English, was rapidly gaining ground as both a written and spoken dialect.

According to the appendix, "The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the worldview and mental habits proper to the devotees of [the Party], but to make all other modes of thought impossible."

Orwell, as so often in his writing, makes the abstract theory concrete: "The word free still existed in Newspeak, but it could only be used in such statements as 'This dog is free from lice' or 'This field is free from weeds.' ... political and intellectual freedom no longer existed even as concepts."

The goal of this language streamlining was total control over past, present and future.

If it is illegal to even speak of systemic racism, for example, let alone discuss its causes and possible remedies, it constrains the potential for, even prohibits, social change.

It has become a cliche; that those who do not understand history are bound to repeat it.

As George Orwell appreciated, the correlate is that social and historical progress require an awareness of, and receptivity to, both historical fact and competing historical narratives.

