'This Is The Golden Age Of America': Top Quotes From Trump's State Of The Union

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered his State of the Union address and said that "this is the Golden Age of America". The annual speech came amid his approval ratings slumping and Americans struggling with the cost of living.

Top Quotes From Trump's State Of The Union "My fellow Americans, our nation is back bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before." "Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages." "This July 4th, we will mark two and a half centuries of liberty and triumph, progress and freedom in the most incredible and exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of this earth—and you've seen nothing yet... this is the Golden Age of America." "When I last spoke in this chamber 12 months ago, I had just inherited a nation in crisis. Today, our border is secure, our spirit is restored, inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast, the economy is roaring, our enemies are scared, our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again - perhaps like never before." "The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than 5 years—and in the last 3 months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%." "In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement." "In the past 9 months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States... The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56%...And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history...the lowest number in over 125 years." "As time goes by, I believe that tariffs, paid for by foreign countries, will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love." "The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception. Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here, to the USA – and it is the American people who pay the price, in higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes, and perhaps most importantly, crime. We will take care of this problem." "We can never forget that many in this room not only allowed the border invasion to happen before I got involved—but indeed, they would do it all over again if ever given the chance."

