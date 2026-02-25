Trump Calls For Delilah Law To Bar 'Aliens' From Getting Driver's Licence

US President Donald Trump called on the American Congress to pass the so-called 'Delilah Law', aimed at preventing states from issuing commercial driving licenses to illegal immigrants. The American commander-in-chief said the law was named after Dalilah Coleman, a first grader who was severely injured in a car accident caused by an illegal alien driving a semitruck with a commercial driver's licence.

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs," Trump said in his State of the Union address.

"That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licences to illegal aliens."

According to the White House, Dalilah Coleman's injuries from the semi-truck accident include a traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy, and she will need lifelong care and therapy.

The driver who caused the accident crossed the border in 2022 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.