"Will Take All Steps For Nation's Interest": Piyush Goyal On Trump's Tariff Shocker

The Commerce Minister was addressing the Lok Sabha a day after Trump's announcement.

A day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports and an unspecified "penalty" because of the country's energy purchases from Russia, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the Centre is studying the implications of the move and will take all necessary steps to safeguard India's national interest. 

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Mr Goyal also said India has gone from being listed as a 'fragile' economy to being on track to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. This statement is being seen as a response to Mr Trump's "dead economy" jibe at India.

