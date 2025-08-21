"No Alliance, 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls Between DMK And TVK," Declares Vijay

Actor Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK will make its political debut at next year's assembly election in Tamil Nadu, indicated that his party would contest a chunk of seats. Speaking at the fledgling party's second state conference in Madurai, filled with thousands of cheering fans, he ruled out any alliance with the ruling DMK or the BJP, insisting on going it solo.

The party's "only ideological enemy" is the BJP and the "only political enemy" the DMK, he said, declaring, "I am a lion. I'm marking my territory. The TVK is an unstoppable force which is here to dominate".

"There will be "no alliance," he reiterated, underscoring that the 2026 election in Tamil Nadu will be between the DMK And TVK.

"TVK's politics is real, emotional, and meant for betterment of people. Our priority is the safety of women, the elderly, and children. Our government will be friendly towards all those who need special attention, such as farmers, youth, transgender individuals, neglected elderly, and physically disabled people," the actor said.

He also spoke on the popular issues like return of Katchatheevu and scrapping of medical entrance exam NEET, daring the Central government to take steps towards these.

"800 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. To ensure the safety of our fishermen, retrieve Katchatheevu (islands) and give them to us... Revoke NEET! Can you do it, Narendra Modi avargal?" he said to wild applause of the crowd.

The ancient city of Madurai -- seen as the capital of Tamil heritage -- is the heartland of Tamil politics. An AIADMK stronghold, it has been taken over now by the DMK. Picking the city as the location of his party's second state conference is seen a mark of Vijay's confidence -- a political message to southern Tamil Nadu and an effort to consolidate the anti-DMK vote.