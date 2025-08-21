Monsoon Session Ends Amid Disruptions, Just 31% Productivity In Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 21, 2025, concluded on Thursday after 21 sittings over 32 days, with both Houses registering low productivity because of repeated disruptions. The Lok Sabha functioned for only 37 hours out of the scheduled 120 hours, while the Rajya Sabha managed 41 hours and 15 minutes, reflecting a productivity of just 31% and 38.8%, respectively.

Here are some key highlights from the session:

Bills: 14 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha and 12 were passed. The Rajya Sabha cleared 15 bills.

New Laws: The session saw the passage of landmark legislation, including the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. A package of five key maritime laws was also cleared, modernising India's ports and shipping sector.

The Parliament approved the extension of President's Rule in Manipur by six months and passed the state budget for 2025-26.

Three significant amendment bills - including changes to disqualify ministers facing serious criminal charges - were referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Special Debates:

A two-day discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, engaged over 130 MPs across both Houses.

A debate on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), and the future of the space programme for Viksit Bharat 2047 was initiated but cut short due to protests.

Disruptions Dominate

Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly expressed concern over "planned disruptions" that wasted precious time.

In the Lok Sabha, only 55 starred questions were answered out of the 419 listed.

In the Rajya Sabha, just 14 questions and seven Zero Hour submissions could be taken up.

"The people expect serious debate, not placards and slogans. Continuous disruptions insult the dignity of Parliament," Mr Birla said.

Farewells

Rajya Sabha also bade farewell to six retiring members from Tamil Nadu. The House heard a suo motu statement on India-US trade ties from the Commerce Minister, while being informed of the vacancy in the office of the Vice President.

Road Ahead

While the government highlighted the passage of reform-oriented bills on sports, gaming, shipping, and taxation, the Opposition blamed the ruling party for stifling debate. With both Houses functioning at less than 40% efficiency, leaders on both sides now face pressure to ensure smoother functioning in the upcoming Winter Session.