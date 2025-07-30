"Wrong Step By US": How Leaders In India Reacted To Trump's Tariff Strike

The Congress party slammed the BJP government as US President Donald Trump slapped India with 25 per cent tariffs on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Congress party wrote, "country is now bearing the cost of Narendra Modi's 'friendship'".

It blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning for Trump, referring to the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Texas in September 2019.

"Trump slapped a 25% tariff on India, along with a penalty. The country is now bearing the cost of Narendra Modi's 'friendship'. Modi campaigned for Trump, hugged him eagerly, posed for photos, and made it trend on social media. In the end, Trump still imposed tariffs on India. India's foreign policy has completely failed," the party said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X that PM Modi's 'Howdy Modi' event "meant little". He added, "Mr. Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India...India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump. Clearly that has NOT happened." He further added that PM Modi should take inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and "stand up" to the US President.

President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25% plus penalty on imports from India.





Adding to the 25 per cent tariffs, Mr Trump said that an additional penalty for buying energy and arms from Russia will also be imposed on India.

He also accused India and China of paying for Russia's war - a now three-year-old military conflict Mr Trump claimed he could end within 24 hours of being sworn in on January 20.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy... at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine. India will, therefore, be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting August 1..." he wrote.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi, said that the Congress is bothered about the threats coming from the US President and said that it seems as if "he is threatening India". He added that India should "properly answer him".



Congress MP Rajiv Shukla labelled the move as a "really wrong step" by the United States and said that although the government considers Mr Trump a friend, he has "slapped" the country, and added, "Indian businessmen will suffer due to this. We will raise all issues in Parliament...When there is so much friendship, then why is Donald Trump troubling India?..."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke about the tariff threats and accused PM Modi of "insulting India every day", adding, "He has even threatened Apple against manufacturing iPhones in India. He has even gone on to say that he loves Pakistan and India should think about it. PM Narendra Modi should strongly oppose this move and make his next step clear."

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called the tariff imposition "unfortunate" and pointed out that usually Mr Trump makes a U-turn on his statements and urged the public to wait for an "official word from the Government of India".

"This is unfortunate, and I am sure that the Government of India will take appropriate steps in this regard. Trade and industry will depend on what the Government of India decides," BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi said, "US President keeps issuing unilateral statements. Until we get an official word from the Government of India, we should wait. Even before this, he made a statement, and then made a U-turn," he said.



Saying that India will make a "strong counter-strategy", BJP MP Pratap Sarangi said, "We are confident that under PM Modi's leadership, America will not be able to successfully execute this strategy. We will also make a strong counter-strategy."

Since returning for his second term on January 20, Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on all of the United States' major (and many of the minor) trading partners, arguing they had been charging as high or higher levies on the import of American goods.