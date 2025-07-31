Sensex Down 500 Points As Trump Tariffs Impact Indian Markets

The stock markets opened lower today after the United States said it would impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from the country starting August 1 and an unspecified penalty.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.66 per cent to 24,699.1 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.71 per cent to 80,888.01 as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

All 16 major sectors logged losses at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps fell about 1.25 per cent each.

The 25 per cent figure would single out India more severely than other major trading partners, and threaten to unravel months of talks between the two countries.

After announcing the tariffs, President Donald Trump said the US is still negotiating with India on trade.

Analysts expect sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components, which are key Indian exports to the US, to be impacted the most by higher tariffs.