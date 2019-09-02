Hypertension: 5 Best Exercises To Control High Blood Pressure Naturally

High blood pressure: Cardio workouts can improve heart health and control high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common health condition today. It is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. High blood pressure should not be ignored as it triggers the risk of multiple heart diseases. Consumption of pills to treat high blood pressure is not the best cure as consumption of pills for on a regular basis negatively affects your health. Healthy eating and more movement throughout the day are some natural ways to treat high blood pressure. Exercise can give positive results to a hypertension patient. Exercise ensures a better flow of blood which contributes to better blood pressure. Regular exercise will not just control your blood pressure numbers but will improve your overall health. It will help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of multiple diseases and keep your heart healthy.

Best exercises for high blood pressure

If you are planning to add exercise to your routine to control high blood pressure you need not to go to the gym. You can perform some simple exercises without training. You can also check with your doctor once to check your exercise routine according to your activity level at present. Some of the best exercises for high blood pressure may include-

1. Cardio exercises

Cardio exercises are best for your heart health as they enhance the flow of the blood. These exercises also burn a huge amount of calories and promote a healthy heart. As a hypertension patient, you can choose some light cardio exercises like brisk walking, dancing, jumping ropes, swimming, cycling or try jumping jacks.

2. Strength training

Strength training is good for your muscles and bones. It also helps in burning a huge amount of calories. You can try strength training if you have high blood pressure. Try some simple exercises meant for beginners.

3. Household chores

Household chores can also help you burn calories. It increases your movement day throughout the day. Doing household chores will also help you with some work without leaving you completely tired. You can try gardening, cleaning and other household chores.

4. Climbing stairs

Climbing stairs is a clever way to workout. It is a smart method to keep yourself fit. Skip the elevator and choose the stairs. Stairs will help you burn calories and promote heart health. It is a simple way to keep your blood pressure under control.

High Blood Pressure: Climbing stair is a simple exercise which does not require extra time

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stretching

Stretching increases flexibility. It benefits your body in several ways. It will specifically focus on your muscles and help you prevent injuries.

If you are a hypertension patient you can consult your doctor for a clear picture about the type, intensity and duration of the exercise.

