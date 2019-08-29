Hypertension: Avoid These Foods And Drinks To Prevent High Blood Pressure

Highlights
- Some dietary mistakes that can increase your blood pressure
- Reduce your salt intake to keep your blood pressure under control
- Not just salt you need to control your sugar intake as well
High blood pressure or hypertension is extremely harmful to your health in multiple ways. It has become a common condition these days. There are multiple factors which can contribute to high blood pressure. Throughout the day you might be making several mistakes unknowingly which can trigger your blood pressure. Similarly, some dietary mistakes can increase your blood pressure. Salt is a common ingredient which contributes to high blood pressure. There are many foods other than salt which can lead to hypertension. To prevent hypertension you need to control the intake of such foods to keep your diet healthy and clean.
Foods that can raise blood pressure
1. Sugar
Not just salt, sugar can also increase blood pressure. Consumption of too much sugar is bad for your overall health. It can lead to obesity, dental problems and even high blood pressure. Sugar and high blood pressure are related through obesity. Obesity is a common condition which leads to high blood pressure. Sugar is hidden in many foods which should also be avoided.
2. Alcohol
Drinking too much alcohol can increase your blood pressure whereas little consumption can help you lower your blood pressure levels. Drinking alcohol in an inappropriate quantity can cause a spike in blood pressure. If you drink alcohol a regular basis you are more likely to suffer from long-term high blood pressure.
3. Canned foods
Canned foods are generally high in salt which can increase your blood pressure levels. These fruits are also low in nutrition. Instead of canned foods, you should choose fresh foods which will give you the right nutrition as well as a perfect taste.
4. Caffeine
For most people caffeine is the first thing that they need in the morning. But caffeine can cause high blood pressure. Some propel are so addicted to caffeine, high blood pressure can become a common problem for those. The effect is temporary but you should not consume caffeine for in extra quantity.
Ways to control high blood pressure
If you are suffering from hypertension, some simple lifestyle and dietary modification can help you control your blood pressure numbers. Some of the ways to control high blood pressure include:
- Add more such foods to your diet which can control blood pressure like green leafy vegetables, oats, garlic, yogurt, beetroot, olive oil, berries, watermelon, kiwi and banana.
- If you are overweight try losing weight
- Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes each day
- Quit smoking and drinking
- Reduce stress levels
- Reduce your salt intake
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
