Hypertension: Avoid These Foods And Drinks To Prevent High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure causes: Sedentary lifestyle is the leading cause of high blood pressure

Highlights Some dietary mistakes that can increase your blood pressure Reduce your salt intake to keep your blood pressure under control Not just salt you need to control your sugar intake as well

High blood pressure or hypertension is extremely harmful to your health in multiple ways. It has become a common condition these days. There are multiple factors which can contribute to high blood pressure. Throughout the day you might be making several mistakes unknowingly which can trigger your blood pressure. Similarly, some dietary mistakes can increase your blood pressure. Salt is a common ingredient which contributes to high blood pressure. There are many foods other than salt which can lead to hypertension. To prevent hypertension you need to control the intake of such foods to keep your diet healthy and clean.

Foods that can raise blood pressure

1. Sugar

Not just salt, sugar can also increase blood pressure. Consumption of too much sugar is bad for your overall health. It can lead to obesity, dental problems and even high blood pressure. Sugar and high blood pressure are related through obesity. Obesity is a common condition which leads to high blood pressure. Sugar is hidden in many foods which should also be avoided.

High sugar intake can contribute to obesity

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can increase your blood pressure whereas little consumption can help you lower your blood pressure levels. Drinking alcohol in an inappropriate quantity can cause a spike in blood pressure. If you drink alcohol a regular basis you are more likely to suffer from long-term high blood pressure.

Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

3. Canned foods

Canned foods are generally high in salt which can increase your blood pressure levels. These fruits are also low in nutrition. Instead of canned foods, you should choose fresh foods which will give you the right nutrition as well as a perfect taste.

4. Caffeine

For most people caffeine is the first thing that they need in the morning. But caffeine can cause high blood pressure. Some propel are so addicted to caffeine, high blood pressure can become a common problem for those. The effect is temporary but you should not consume caffeine for in extra quantity.

Too much consumption of caffeine can lead to high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock Also read: Manage Your High Blood Pressure With Fibre Rich Foods: Know Best Food Sources Of Fibre



Ways to control high blood pressure

If you are suffering from hypertension, some simple lifestyle and dietary modification can help you control your blood pressure numbers. Some of the ways to control high blood pressure include:

Add more such foods to your diet which can control blood pressure like green leafy vegetables, oats, garlic, yogurt, beetroot, olive oil, berries, watermelon, kiwi and banana.

If you are overweight try losing weight

Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes each day

Quit smoking and drinking

Reduce stress levels

Reduce your salt intake

Also read: High Blood Pressure: Top 10 Foods To Lower Your Blood Pressure

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.