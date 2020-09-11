Back Pain Remedies: This Stretching Routine Can Be Completed In Just 5 Minutes-Try It Now!

Back pain: These exercises can reduce body soreness and tightness

Highlights This stretching routine can be completed in just 5 minutes

Avoid long hours of sitting to prevent back pain and body tightness

This stretching session can also make you feel more energised

Back pain remedies: If you wake up in the morning with back pain, neck pain, muscle spasms or body stiffness, then a few stretching exercises can be of great help. People in desk jobs usually end up sitting for long periods of time. Sitting, which has been identified as the new smoking, can harm your health in several ways. It can slower your metabolism, compromise your posture and can make you have chronic back pain. For every 30 minutes of sitting, you must stand up, resting your weight equally on both feet, or do some activity for three minutes.

Stretching exercises to avoid long hours of sitting and prevent back pain

You can set reminders or alerts on your phone to remind you that its time to get up from that seat. Besides, there are several exercises that you can do during this time you take a break from sitting.

Do some stretching exercises to reduce risks associated with long hours of sitting

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Work From Home And Back Pain: Here Are Some Remedies That Won't Fail

Another option to reduce body tightness caused by long hours of sitting are a few stretching exercises that you can begin your day with.

Talking about these exercises is fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. "Do you ever wake up feeling sore and tight? If you spend a lot of your day sitting at a desk, having a good stretch routine can help prevent muscle tightness. This is the stretch routine that I do every day - it's only 5 minutes so I can easily squeeze it in," she writes in the caption of her post.

Also read: Neck Pain, Back Pain And Sore Muscles: Here's The One Equipment For All Of These Issues

The stretching routine involves six exercises. Here are they:

Child's Pose - 20 secs - 2 sets

Hip Flexor & Rotation - 40 secs - 2 sets

Obliques - 40 secs - 2 sets

Alternating Knee Hug - 20 secs - 2 sets

90/90 & Rotation - 40 secs

Scorpion - 20 secs

You can add this stretching session to your morning routine. Try to do it every day and it can help in improving flexibility, mobility and reduce body stiffness. The session can also make you feel more energised, says Itsines.

So what are you waiting for? If you've got 5 minutes, do this stretching routine now!

Also read: What Causes Back Pain? Expert Explains 5 Possible Reasons And Tips To Manage Pain At Home

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.