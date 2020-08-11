Work From Home And Back Pain: Here Are Some Remedies That Won't Fail

Highlights
The idea of work from home, which felt really exciting in the beginning, has become sort of painful now. Yes, we are talking about back pain, neck pain and the other risks associated with long hours of sitting and poor posture. To reduce all these risks and have a pain-free body, you need to have a proper work desk. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends sitting on the floor cross-legged, with your laptop on a table. She also recommends that you should sit somewhere facing nature, so that you can give rest to your eyes periodically.
Work from home: How to reduce back pain
The idea is to avoid using your lap to put your laptop on. Your spine should be straight, both your feet should be well-rested on the ground (if you have a work desk and chair).
For most people, their work desk at home is on the bed. A bed table can be helpful in reduce back pain. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in her Insta story shares how using a bed table can help in maintaining the right posture and healthy back and spine. Here's a screenshot of the same.
Besides these tips, regularly moving after every 30 minutes of sitting can help in preventing back pain and neck pain. Diwekar recommends standing up straight on both your feet (without taking support or leaning) for three minutes. You can do stretching exercises in these three minutes.
Regular exercise and a few yoga poses can also help in strengthening your spine, improving flexibility and reducing back pain. Here are a few yoga poses shared by actress and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora that can help you with this. With regular practice they can alleviate back pain and also help in improving your posture.
Hey guys! Hope you all had a relaxing weekend getting lots of sleep, nourishment and energy! Let's kick off this week on a super charged, balanced and beautiful note with my #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek And just as powerful a pose - Malasana or The Yogi Squat Don't forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios & @thedivayoga when you post! * Sit in a squat with your feet flat on the floor. If you're having trouble keeping your feet flat, use a blanket to rest your heel * Place your thighs in a wide position, leaning very slightly towards the front * To keep your knees separates, press your elbows against either knee, keep the width intact, while joining your palms * Hold the position for a minute and to come out of it, slowly straighten your knees and stand up This shot is by the very talented @by.the.gram team This pose looks easy but requires a lot of stability and calmness in your mind AND it just takes a few minutes :) #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #fitindiamovement #yogalife #sarvayoga #divayoga #strongerwithsarva #yogaeveryday #yogagirl #yogaposes #treepose
