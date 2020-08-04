Malaika Arora Suggests This One Remedy For All Skin Types: You've Got To Try This!

Apply aloe vera gel as a cooling mask on your face for a refreshing experience

Aloe Vera Gel benefits: We all experience some or the other kind of skin troubles. Some people have oily skin, some have dry skin and others have combination skin. Each type of skin comes with it sets of troubles and there are a few remedies that work for all skin types. Talking about one such remedy which works for all skin types is actress Malaika Arora on Instagram. In her recent IGTVs, the actress talks about the one only aloe vera gel, a popular home remedy for several skin and hair concerns.

Aloe vera gel: Malaika Arora's skincare remedy for all skin types

In the video, Arora agrees that aloe vera gel is indeed suitable for all skin types, including those who have sensitive skin, just like herself.

"Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender," she writes in her post.

Talking about her "extremely sensitive skin," Arora adds that she has to be careful about the products she uses for her skin as the wrong ones can do more harm than good.

"A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it," says Arora.

Aloe vera gel can be an effective home remedy for multiple skin conditions including acne

To use this natural skincare remedy for your skin, all you need to do is a cut a piece of aloe vera stem from the plant. Slice it open and scoop out the gel from the stem. Apply the gel evenly on your face as a cooling mask.

It will be sticky and gooey but is definitely going to have magical effects on your skin.

Let it stay for a few minutes and then wash with cold water. It can help your skin feel fresh and smooth all day long, says Arora. You've got to try this today!

