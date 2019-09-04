Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

Skin Care: Add turmeric to your beauty regimen and keep many skin problems at bay

Turmeric the golden spice is an essential part of every Indian kitchen. This amazing spice can be used for many purposes other than cooking. Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties along with multiple benefits for the skin. You can add turmeric to your skin care routine. It will help you fight many skin problems as well as will give you a natural glow. It is loaded with anti-bacterial properties as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce swelling, treat acne, reduce wrinkles and prevent skin irritation. So what are you waiting for? Add this natural formula to your beauty regimen and keep your skin healthy and glowing

Dr. Shireen Furtado, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic and laser physician also explained, "Turmeric has properties that are beneficial for not just the skin but for overall health as well. Turmeric is a rich source of manganese and iron, and other essential minerals such as potassium, Vitamin C, calcium, zinc among others. Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has anti-bacterial properties, which comes from the active component in turmeric called 'curcumin'. Using the spice for the skin could be especially beneficial for those suffering from inflammatory skin conditions,"

"The gritty nature of turmeric also acts as a mild, natural exfoliant for the skin. Some studies show that turmeric can boost collagen production in the skin, has anti-aging benefits and can reduce the appearance of scarring or stretch marks. It also has wound healing properties. It down-regulates inflammation and has shown no adverse effects even in high doses. It is aptly named as medicine of the people," added Dr. Shireen.

Skin care: Ways to use turmeric

1. Gram flour and turmeric face pack

Gram flour can be used for your skin. It generally does not leave any side effect. Gram flour can be mixed with turmeric to make a face pack for glowing skin. To make this face pack, take two tablespoons of turmeric and add two pinches of turmeric to it. Now add some milk or curd as per your choice and add it to the mixture. Make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. While removing this paste rub it in circular motions on your skin. Apply light moisturiser or cream after cleaning your face. You can try this remedy twice a week.

2. Aloe vera gel and turmeric for face

Aloe vera gel is extremely good for your skin. It is loaded with skin benefitting properties. The combination of aloe vera gel and turmeric can work wonders for your skin. Take some aloe vera gel and add two to three pinches of turmeric powder to it. You can add gram flour or fuller's earth to this to make a thick paste. Now apply this paste on your face and keep it for some time. Similarly, wash it with water once it is dry. Use this remedy once or twice a week.

3. Lemon, milk and turmeric for skin

Lemon is loaded with vitamin C which is extremely good for your skin. Milk also provides nourishment to the skin. You can combine these two amazing ingredients with turmeric for your skin. Take one tablespoon of lemon juice, three tablespoons of milk and one-fourth tablespoon of turmeric. Mix them well and apply this on your face with the help of cotton. Leave it for some time and later wash your face with water.

(Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic and Laser Physician, Aster CMI Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

