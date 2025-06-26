Jessica Alba's Face Card Is On Point In A Minimally Radiant Makeup Moment

Jessica Alba is a quintessential Hollywood star who makes sure to not miss a beauty beat when it comes to her social media appearances or in everyday life. The Fantastic Four actress made sure to dig up a minimal yet impactful beauty moment this time around as well on her Instagram handle, as she dolled up in a barely-there yet dreamy beauty look.

Jessica Alba made jaws drop with her latest beauty outing on her Instagram handle that featured her radiant skin that was beaming from a mile away. She teamed it with bushy brows that framed her pretty face to perfection along with generous washes of a warm bronzer laden across her face to give her that healthy sun kissed look. What's more, a rose hued tint swept across her cheeks teamed fluttery mascara laden lashes added life back to her face. Last but not least, she finished off the look on a glamourous high with a glossy nude lip gloss.

Jessica's hair game kept up to speed with her beauty mantra for the day. Her streaked tresses were styled into air dried waves worn in a side-swept fashion like there is no tomorrow.

Jessica Alba's floored the internet with her newest beauty game on her social media.

