Jessica Alba Swears By Her Natural Glam And Eye Patches To Beat The Midweek Blues

Jessica Alba made sure to keep her skincare before everything else mantra handy as she took on the week. The 43-year-old actress looked like a glam first diva as she made the mid-week blues fly by with her natural glam that came with an essential skincare element.

Jessica Alba proved that it is skincare first and everything else later, when it comes to her order of glam priorities. This time around she made sure to put her most glam foot forward when it came to her weekday beauty game. The Trigger Warning actress looked like a total star as she went for the nothing but fresh skin look teamed with the perfectly purple eye patches to give her hydrated and fabulous under eyes.

Jessica's beauty game featured her fresh and dewy skin with feathered brows, moisturised lips for the supple and perfect pout, paired with the perfectly hydrated under eyes using a pair of mauve and marvelous eye patches that added oodles of moisture to her look like there is no tomorrow.

Think it was just Jessica's beauty game that scored big on the beauty front? Certainly not, her tresses also made an impact with a windswept side parted open hair don't care look that added all the grace of the ideal crowning glory to her beauty look.

Jessica Alba and her skincare first weekday beauty mantra are like two peas in a glam pod.

