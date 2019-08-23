Home Remedies For Acne: Try These Kitchen Ingredients To Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Acne remedies: Simple kitchen ingredients can help you say goodbye to acne and pimples

Acne is a common skin problem which can affect you anytime. Every girl wishes for a flawless skin but acne can make it difficult to maintain it. There can be multiple factors which can contribute to acne including increased pollution, bad eating habits, poor skincare routine and many more. You might be looking for the right solution to fight acne. But do you know there are inexpensive ingredients inside your kitchen which can help you fight acne? Some kitchen ingredients are loaded with powerful properties which can help you fight skin problems especially acne. It is the most natural way to fight acne. So what are you waiting for? Rush to your kitchen and find these ingredients and keep acne at bay.

Skin problems: Acne Remedies You must Try

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most powerful ingredients used to fight multiple skin problems. It is loaded with antibacterial properties which prevent the development of acne. It is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help you get rid of redness and inflammation. You can mix turmeric and milk to make a paste to apply it on the affected area.

Home Remedies for Acne: Turmeric is loaded with properties which can help fighting acne

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Honey

Honey is another powerful natural ingredient which can help you fight acne. Honey stops the growth of bacteria and cleanses your skin. It removes the unnecessary dirt and bacteria that enters into the skin pores. To use honey, you can mix it with turmeric or cinnamon and apply it on your skin.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is the magical solution for so many health issues. It is generally used for weight loss. Apple cider vinegar can be used to fight skin problems as well. It can help you fight various bacterias and viruses which can stop the development of acne. You can mix water and one-third part of apple cider vinegar and apply it on your skin. Leave it for some time and later wash your face.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon is the most common ingredient which you can easily find in almost every kitchen. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C which is extremely good for your skin. It can help in treating acne and remove dead skin cells. You can mix lemon juice with honey or rose water and apply it to your skin.

Home Remedies for Acne: Lemon is rich in vitamin C and citric acid which are beneficial for skin

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. Baking soda

The beauty benefits of baking soda have recently gained popularity. Baking soda can also help in controlling acne breakouts and inflammation as it has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. There are various ways to use baking soda for skin. You can mix it with lemon or yogurt or even simply water and apply the paste on the affected area.

6. Green tea

Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Dermatologist at Aster CMI Hospital explains, "Green Tea is a potent antioxidant. Studies have proven photoprotective and photocarcinogenic potential of green tea. These compounds scavenge the free radicals and modulate several signal pathways. Oral and topical use of green tea can prevent UV induced inflammation as well." You can use green tea leaves to treat acne. Make a mask or a scrub with green tea and enjoy the beauty benefits it offers.

(Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic and Laser Physician, Aster CMI Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

