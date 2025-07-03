Lifestyle Expert Shares Tips To Fight Acidity, Acne And Inflammatory Disease

Radiant skin and good health aren't found in fad diets or miracle creams. They are built through mindful, consistent lifestyle choices. Today, issues like acne, acidity, and inflammation are common signs of deeper imbalances. Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho believes the fix is simpler than we think. In a video posted on Instagram, Luke has shared 5 easy yet powerful lifestyle changes that can drastically improve skin and gut health. His message? Holistic wellness starts with small, conscious steps, and the results go far beyond just glowing skin.

Eat early:

Your hormones don't appreciate those late-night biryanis. Aim to finish dinner 2–3 hours before bed. "Once in a while, it's okay. It's not okay everyday when India is the 'Diabetic Capital of the World'. We are hormonally unfit as a country," says Luke. Rethink your plate:

Less refined carbs, more quality protein, colourful veggies and healthy fats. "If you are an athlete and train hard, adjust accordingly. Use your common sense," he adds. Sleep at the same time every night:

Your body loves rhythm. It is when the deepest healing happens. The fitness coach has advised to sleep early, at least from Sunday to Thursday. Move daily:

Don't want to do exercise? At least walk, stretch, dance, lift, play. Try to move. Challenge, build and train your muscles. Look after your cardiovascular health. Meditate or sit in silence:

Even 10 minutes a day can lower stress, balance emotions, and change your mindset. Luke mentions, "For some people it's silence, for some it is prayer. Whatever you want to call it look after your emotional health"

By incorporating these simple yet effective lifestyle changes into your daily routine, you can take a significant step towards achieving optimal health, radiant skin, and a life free from acidity, acne and inflammatory diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.