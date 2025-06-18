Acne After Eating Mangoes? Expert Explains Causes And Solutions

Summer is here, and with it comes the season of the beloved fruit mango. This sweet juicy fruit is a great source of vitamin C, A and E as well as several B vitamins. Mango is also loaded with magnesium, potassium and fibre. Contrary to popular belief, mango is one of the healthiest fruits when consumed in right quantity. However, many believe that eating mangoes can cause breakouts. So should you ditch your favourite fruit this season to prevent acne? Let's know from the expert.

Can mango cause acne?

Mangoes themselves do not directly cause acne. However, they are high in sugar, which can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. This can potentially increase insulin levels and cause hormonal changes that may contribute to acne for some individuals, particularly if consumed in excess.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist explained the link between mango and acne.

"High sugar content leading to IGF1 surge which is insulin growth factor triggering sebaceous glands to cause acne," she said.

She said that directly eating from the peel may also cause acne. "Mango peel has something called urushiol oil which can cause irritation in some individuals causing tiny acne-form irruptions around the mouth," she added.

Additionally, the dermatologist added that if you have acne prone skin, avoid drinking mango shake as "sugar and dairy" is not a good combination for "anyone with acne prone skin."

"If someone already has gut issues like indigestion bloating, excessive mango intake can overload fructose metabolism triggering acne," the expert concluded.

Dr. Waraich also mentioned some solutions and advised restricting "mango intake to one small mango a day and peel before eating."

By enjoying mangoes mindfully and maintaining a balanced diet, you can reap the health benefits while reducing the likelihood of acne.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.