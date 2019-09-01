Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin

Skin care: Foods rich in antioxidants can help you fight ageing

Poor eating habits, stress, alcohol consumption, smoking and sedentary lifestyle can make you age faster. Most of you might be using anti-ageing creams and other skin care products to fight the signs of ageing. You might not know some simple and natural to-do things can help you fight the signs of ageing. You must know that a beautiful young skin requires a healthy body. You must eat clean to keep your skin healthy and glowing. If you are thinking that eating clean means making your diet boring then you are wrong. You can add some foods which are rich in flavours as well as nutritious. Read here to know some anti-ageing foods which you cannot afford to miss.

Anti-ageing foods

1. Avocado

Avocado is amazing for your skin. It will promote a healthy, smooth and supple skin. It is loaded with multiple nutrients which act as anti-ageing agents. It contains vitamin K, C, E, A and B vitamins. Avocado helps in shedding the dead skin cells and gives you a glowing skin. Avocado can also be used to prepare different natural face packs and masks. You can add more avocados to your diet as a natural anti-ageing effect.

Avocado is rich in properties which can help you fight ageing signs

2. Strawberries

Strawberries are delicious as well as loaded with nutrients. This juicy fruit has vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in the anti-ageing process. Strawberries are a tasty treat which can be consumed anytime and can be added to shakes, smoothies, salads and many more.

3. Papaya

Papaya is extremely good for your skin. Papaya extracts are used in multiple skin care products. It is rich in an enzyme called papain which acts as an anti-ageing factor. It is also rich in antioxidants which protect the skin from damage and delays the ageing process. You can add fresh papaya to your diet or use fresh papaya pulp to make face packs.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with health benefits as it contains multiple nutrients. It has anti-ageing properties as it contains antioxidants. Presence of vitamin C also makes broccoli extremely healthy for your skin. Broccoli also contains calcium and fibre which supports healthy bones and gut respectively.

Broccoli is rich in multiple nutrients which makes it extremely healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Spinach

Leafy greens are extremely healthy. Spinach is one of the healthiest green leafy vegetables. Spinach contains high levels of vitamin C which contribute to your skin health. It also has an ample amount of fibre which makes it beneficial for weight loss as well. You can prepare Indian curries with spinach or a simple salad.

