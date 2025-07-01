When Shefali Jariwala Said She Is Pro-Botox, Anti-Ageing Drugs: "People Who Can't Afford It Think It's Wrong"

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night in Mumbai. She was 42. While initial post-mortem reports have been inconclusive, early reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest.

Later developments indicated that anti-ageing medicines were found at her residence. Her friend, Pooja Ghai, also revealed that Shefali had taken a Vitamin C drip on the day of her death. The matter is currently under investigation.

In an old interview with Paras Chhabra, Shefali had spoken openly about her views on anti-ageing treatments, botox and her fitness routine.

She said, "I am blessed with good genetics, and I also look after myself, working out is very important. I have been doing that for 20 years, and that is paying off now. I do yoga because of epilepsy. I don't have any bad habits, I don't eat fried food, I don't drink alcohol. If yoga and workout are done together and correctly, it has lots of benefits."

Talking about her approach to skincare, Shefali had said, "I, of course, go to a skin doctor, I am pro-botox and skin treatments. Everybody wants to look good, so what's wrong with it? People who can't afford or are scared, think it's wrong. It's expensive, and painful. I have taken care of myself from before, so I have not needed anything. People should do what they like. We are born in this life as whatever we are. Next life, what if you are born as a cockroach or rat? Do what you like, be responsible about it, though. Doctors are like sculptures; they are artistic, so choose the correct artist."

Shefali had also shared details about her relationship with husband Parag Tyagi. "Parag and I met at a common friend's party. He was very flattered to see me. He is a very fit guy, and I am into fitness, so I did notice him. But being a girl, I was not going to make the first move. He was so shy that he didn't make the first move either. Later, my friend played cupid, we met for coffee, then dates, and eventually fell in love and went ahead with a live-in. We took permission from our parents, a man is very different as a boyfriend, you know a true person only when you live with him. Had I not lived with him, we would have broken up," she had said.

Shefali Jariwala's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday, June 28. Her father, brother, and husband conducted the final rites according to Hindu traditions. Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi broke down while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. TV actors Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai were seen at her home, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited Shefali's home and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at Shefali's residence.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.