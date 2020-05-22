Hair Care: Tips For Hair Treatment At Home Straight From Expert

Hair care: Avoid too much styling for healthy and long hair

Long and healthy hair is a dream of every girl. During the lockdown you can pamper your hair and provide the required nourishment to your hair. Hair quality and quantity is totally dependent on genetics, scalp health, lifestyle and health issues. Since, scalp health and lifestyle are two modifiable factors. Here are some recommendations from Dermatologist and Cosmetologist Dr. Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni at Columbia Asia Hospital.

Hair care tips for healthy and long hair

1. Maintaining scalp health

Double cleansing is the right way! It is suggested to get the grime and oil off the scalp to allow healthy hair growth. This can be done by gently washing your hair with a non-harsh shampoo twice. The second wash is targeted at the scalp.

2. Oils

Oils can be applied to the hair and scalp. This depends on the type of hair and the nature of your scalp. Avoid if your scalp has a lot of dandruff or other fungal infections. They can work wonders for the hair shaft to get nourished and repaired when applied half an hour before shower. A gentle massage increases circulation to the hair roots and improves hair health.

A popular myth is that oil works best when applied overnight. This is absolutely not true. The hair shaft does not absorb anything extra after 30 minutes There is no additional benefit that you get by leaving it on overnight.

Applying oil to your hair and scalp will provide them the right nourishment

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Nourishing and hydration

Try to have a schedule of intense hair masks twice in a week to get back that shiny look once your hair is hydrated. You can also try some DIY homemade masks.

Extremely dry hair:

Ingredients

2 tbsp almond oil

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp jojoba oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method: Apply warm oil for 30 minutes to the scalp and hair and wash off with shampoo and conditioner. Follow double cleansing.

Frizzy hair:

Ingredients

1 banana

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

Method: Blend or mash the banana along with the yoghurt and honey. Apply the mask to damp hair, starting from your scalp, and working it to the tips. Once you've sufficiently coated your hair with the mask, tie it up and cover with a shower cap or towel. Double cleansing after that.

Chemically damaged hair/split ends :

Yes, Mayo! The high level of fat content in mayo acts as a moisturiser, making your hair soft immediately. Use full fat, plain mayonnaise mask on damp hair and keep it for at least 30 minutes. Double cleanse as usual.

Aloe vera mask

It is rich in fatty acids, vitamins, essential amino acids and minerals like zinc and copper that are known for boosting hair growth.

Aloe vera is beneficial for your skin and hair both

Photo Credit: iStock

Essential oils

These have to be diluted with the carrier oils for sure.

Rosemary

Cedarwood

Peppermint

Lavender

Carrier oils

These oils are used for diluting the essential oils or just by themselves as well.

Coconut

Argan

Almond

Jojoba

Castor oil

Castor oil has ricinoleic acid and Omega 6 essential fatty acids, which boost blood circulation to the scalp, thereby increasing hair growth.

4. Heat treatments

Don't be too harsh with styling when at home unless required. Your hair will recover.

Provide right nourishment to your hair for better growth

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dandruff

Use the anti - dandruff shampoo twice a week only to the scalp to keep that fungus at bay. Condition well after. People with severe dandruff shouldn't apply oil to the scalp. Only the hair requires it if dry.

6. Eating healthy can make the utmost difference top most hair fall is based on nutritional deficiencies. Always manage to eat a balanced diet with emphasis on the following ingredients to get the maximum benefit for lustrous hair.

It is called the ABCDE diet or the Rainbow diet (a blend of colourful fruits and vegetables!). Vitamins A B C D and E rich foods are totally necessary.

Make a list of balanced meals containing the above and:

Protein

Omega 3 fatty acids

Zinc

Iron rich foods

Biotin supplements

Primrose oil supplements for postmenopausal women

(Contributed by Dr. Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield)

