Neck Pain, Back Pain And Sore Muscles: Here's The One Equipment For All Of These Issues

Have you ever heard of a foam roller? It is a cylindrical-shaped equipment, which is light in weight and is made up of compressed foam. The equipment is important to be included in your daily workout routine. Foam rolling can be done both before and after your workout. It helps in relieving sore muscles after a workout and can also be used for warming up and preparing your body for exercise. Also, stretching on a foam roller and doing exercises with it can help you with back pain, sciatica pain, joint pain and body stiffness. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, talks about why people must invest in a foam roller. This an equipment which is portable. One can exercise with it any time anywhere and it can help in reducing muscle tightness and back pain.

Reasons why you must use a foam roller

Exercising with foam roller or stretching with foam roller is like massaging sore muscles. Here are other reasons why you must use a foam roller:

1. Foam roller helps in tightening connective tissue. This can help in reducing joint pain.

2. It is an effective way to get rid of stiffness in the body. A stiff body tends to be less flexible and can increase the amount of back pain and even sciatica pain. Massaging with foam roller can be helpful in this case.

3. Using a foam roller can help you with rest and recovery. Recovery is important to prevent overtraining, injury and sore muscles.

4. Foam rolling can improve range of motion of joints. It can improve agility and mobility.

Foam roller can improve range of motion of joints

Photo Credit: iStock

Foam rolling: Points to note

You can use foam roller to on your neck, calves, back, knees and glutes. Just make sure you do it in the right way.

Foam rolling cannot be done on a cold body. A few warm up exercise are recommended before you use the foam roller.

Do not overdo it. Use it with the right technique. Check with your trainer to know the right way to do it.

Foam rolling can be done on sore muscles, but the movement has to be gentle, informs Coutinho.

You can do foam rolling on your rest days as well.

Here's a workout you can do using the foam roller. It is a recovery routine shared on Instagram by celeb fitness expert Kayla Itsines. The workout shows different ways in which foam rollers can be used.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.