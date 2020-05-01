Water: From Preventing Joint Problems To Keeping Obesity Away, Why Being Hydrated Is Important

Drinking sufficient water is important for weight management

Water benefits: Did you know that water is the most important nutrient in your body. It is the primary transporter of nutrients in the body. Without water, you cannot use the nutrients that come from carbs, proteins and fats. About 70% of the human body is water. In numerous of the articles we did previously, we have spoken about the importance of staying hydrated. It is important to keep your blood pressure under control, to lose weight effectively, to digest food properly and to maintain a healthy body temperature.

All the reasons why it is important to hydrate yourself properly

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in one of her IGTVs, talks about how hydration is more than just drinking sufficient water. In order to meet your daily recommended intake of water, you must drink at least 12 glasses of water every day. This can vary depending on the weather and your level of physical activity.

She gives the following benefits of drinking sufficient water:

1. It lubricates joints

2. It helps in production of mucous and saliva, which further helps in digestion of food and also keeps eyes, nose and mouth moist.

3. It delivers oxygen throughout the body.

4. Drinking water helps in maintaining elasticity of the skin. If you are dehydrated, the skin becomes more prone to acne breakouts, infections and even wrinkles.

5. It helps in regulating blood pressure and makes vitamins and minerals more accessible to the body.

6. It also helps in controlling weight. Drinking water throughout the day can help in controlling hunger pangs.

7. Drinking water is the most efficient way to prevent muscle aches, joint problems, bloating, obesity and dull skin.

Drinking sufficient water can help in regulating blood pressure and preventing muscle aches

Photo Credit: iStock

Rujuta Diwekar's book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight has a specific section dedicated to the importance of drinking sufficient water. She mentions that sadly, most of us drink water which is only enough to quench our thirst or to wet a dry throat. "Our lifestyle is very dehydrating. We consume too much processed food, drink too many teas, coffees and wines. Even a small drop in the water content of the body lowers our blood volume (enough to get the kidneys and heart over worked). This increases sodium content in our blood which triggers the thirst response," Diwekar explains.

What's worse is that increase in age, inactivity and stress dulls our thirst mechanism and also lowers the water reserve in our body. "All this together leaves us dehydrated most of the time (which is also a major cause of bloating," Diwekar adds.

According to the Mumbai-based celebrity nutritionist, one must drink enough water to ensure that urine is always crystal clear, not light yellow, dark yellow or reddish.

Tips to make sure you're well-hydrated/increase your water intake

Agarwal gives the following tips to stay well-hydrated

You can set a reminder on your phone of drinking water. There are also different apps that can help in ensuring your hydration.

Carry one litre water bottle wherever you go and refill it wherever possible.

Eating hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, musk melon, pineapple, vegetable juice, soup, buttermilk, lassi.

You can add flavours to your water like lemon, basil, cardamom, elaichi, mint, etc. Doing so can be beneficial for your hydration as well.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.