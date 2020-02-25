Can Dehydration Affect Your Blood Pressure Numbers? Here's How You Can Prevent It

Dehydration can affect your blood pressure numbers

Drinking enough water is extremely important for your body to function properly. You need to consume enough liquid throughout the day including fruit juices, teas, lemon water and many more. When you lose more fluid than you are consuming, it can lead to dehydration. Anyone can suffer from dehydration. It can cause several health issues. Do you know dehydration can affect your blood pressure numbers? Not drinking enough water is linked with your blood pressure numbers. Fluctuations in blood pressure can affect your health in various ways. Healthy blood pressure numbers can be maintained with some simple changes in diet and lifestyle. You should check the risk factors which can cause fluctuations in blood pressure? Can inadequate water consumption affect your blood pressure? Here are some details you must know.

Blood pressure and dehydration: What is the relation?

When you are dehydrated, you can experience a drop in blood pressure. It happens because lack of fluids can cause decrease in blood volume. The amount of fluid circulating in your blood vessels is called blood volume. Low blood pressure can decrease the amount of oxygen and blood your organs receive.

Add more fluids to your diet to fight low blood pressure numbers

Low blood pressure or when you are suffering from dehydration you may also experience dizziness, nausea, dry mouth or tiredness.

How to prevent dehydration?

The amount of water you should drink in a day depends on various factors like age, sex, weather, activity level and many more. You should drink enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated. It can also help you prevent weight gain. Enough fluid intake will allow your body to function properly and help you get rid of toxins.

Add more fluids to your diet to fight dehydration and low blood pressure

Not just water, include other fluids to your diet as well. Also, add more fruits and vegetables which have high water content to your diet.

