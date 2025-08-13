Advertisement
At Least 80 Students Fall Sick After Drinking Water In Maharashtra Tribal School

They complained of vomiting and dizziness. Eight students were admitted to the hospital in Chimur in a serious condition.

Read Time: 1 min
The affected children are students of the tribal ashram school in Jambhulghat. (Representational)
Chandrapur:

At least 80 students of a state-run tribal school in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra took ill, purportedly after drinking contaminated water, an official said on Wednesday.

He said the affected children are students of the tribal ashram school in Jambhulghat, Chimur.

"At least 70 to 80 students fell ill after drinking contaminated water in the school on Sunday. They complained of vomiting and dizziness. Eight students were admitted to the hospital in Chimur in a serious condition. Six of them were discharged," the official said.

He said health department officials had already examined the area and asked the Panchayat Samiti to replace the ashram school's water source.

Further investigation is underway.

