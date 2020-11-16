Workout Tips: Muscle Soreness, Better Range Of Motion And Other Reasons To Own A Foam Roller Right Now

Workout tips: A better range of motion can help you reap more benefits from exercise

Highlights Foam rolling can improve flexibility

It can improve range of motion

It can aid recovery and reduce tightness in muscles

Sore muscles after a workout can sometimes be a huge demotivating factors. Overtraining or training some of your muscles for the first time ever can be reasons why you get sore muscles. The pain can sometimes be mild and sometimes excruciating, and hence it is important that you do a few post-workout recovery exercises. Recovery routine usually includes a few stretching exercises, along with some exercises that can be done with a foam roller or resistance band. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a few exercises that can be done with a foam roller, and also why you need to have it with you.

Workout tips: Reasons you should use a foam roller

A foam roller can be used before and after your workout. Before a workout it can help in warming up your muscles in case you're feeling stiff. According to Itsines, using a foam roller can avail you with several benefits like increasing blood flow to your muscles. This helps in better circulation of oxygen during your workout.

Also read: Weight Loss: Skipping Too Many Workouts Amidst Festivities? Do This Abs And Legs Workout To Burn Some Calories

Other benefits of using the foam roller:

1. It can help in relieving muscle tension, especially after a hard, intense workout.

2. It can help in increasing your range of motion. Foam rolling involves exercises that can help in stretching out and lengthening your muscles. A better range of motion can help you reap more benefits from exercise.

3. Regular foam rolling can effectively reduce recovery time. It aids muscle repair so that you don't feel sore after a workout.

Here are a few simple moves that you can do with a foam roller. They can help in making your muscles feel less tight or achey, says Itsines.

Also read: Try This 6-Exercise High Intensity Circuit Training Workout To Burn Some Calories And Enjoy Diwali Festivities Guilt-Free

Foam Rolling Beginner Workout:

Calves - 60 sec (30 per side)

Hamstrings - 60 sec (30 per side)

Glutes - 60 sec (30 per side)

Quads - 60 sec (30 per side)

TFL - 60 sec (30 per side)

Lats - 60 sec (30 per side)

Rhomboids (Thoracic) - 30 sec

Complete this once through. Watch the video below to see how each move is done. If your muscles feel unusually tight today, try this workout.

Also read: Weight Loss: Skipping Too Many Workouts Amidst Festivities? Do This Abs And Legs Workout To Burn Some Calories

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.