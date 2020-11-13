Weight Loss: Skipping Too Many Workouts Amidst Festivities? Do This Abs And Legs Workout To Burn Some Calories

Diwali: This abs and legs workout can be done within 30 minutes

Weight loss: If the festivities have become an easy excuse for you to skip your workouts, then here's something that you should know... Being regular at exercise can actually help in preventing weight gain, fatigue and digestion issues that you may be facing. Back-to-back parties, binge eating on fried and processed food, binge-drinking, not drinking sufficient water and lack of sleep can together wreak havoc on your health, if you don't take care of a few simple things. Taking out even 30 minutes for exercise every day can help in preventing dehydration, headache, constipation, bloating, acidity, and much more.

Abs and legs workout for beginners

Shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, this abs and legs workout can be done by beginners as well. The workout can be done within 30 minutes. Yes, all you need is just 30 minutes out of your routine.

"For the ladies who like training in the gym, this workout is for you!" Itsines writes in the caption of her post. This workout requires a barbell, kettlebell and bench seat. Take weights only as heavy as it challenging for you, but not so heavy that interferes with your exercise performance.

"I recommend finding a weight that feels around a 7 out of 10 in difficulty. The last few reps should feel difficult but not impossible. If you aren't sure, start with a lighter weight and increase it gradually until you reach the right level of difficulty," Itsines explains.

The legs and abs workout is divided in two circuits. Each circuit contains 3 exercises. You need to set a timer for 7 minutes for each circuit and do as many laps as possible.

Circuit 1

Barbell Front Squat - 10 reps

Ab Rollout - 10 reps

Figure 8 Lunge - 20 reps (10 per side)

Complete as many laps as you can in 7 minutes.

Circuit 2

Single-Leg Hip Thrust - 20 reps (10 per side)

Straight Leg Deadlift - 10 reps

Bench Hop - 20 reps (10 per side)

Complete as many laps as you can in 7 minutes.

If you still feel its unsafe and not feasible for you to go to the gym, then there are many exercises which can be done at home, without any equipment. Here's a lower body workout that can be done anytime, anywhere, without any equipment. This workout too can be done within 15 minutes. Watch the video below to know how to do it.

This Diwali, stay safe and stay healthy. Happy Diwali everyone!

