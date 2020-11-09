Try This 6-Exercise High Intensity Circuit Training Workout To Burn Some Calories And Enjoy Diwali Festivities Guilt-Free

Highlights
- HICT workout is continuous and can be done without equipment
- This workout can be ideal when you fall short of time
- Beginners can take longer periods of rest
Before the Diwali festivities begin, how about some a high intensity workout to burn some calories? An inevitable, and also the most exciting part of Diwali celebrations are the sweets and savouries that are prepared at home, gifted to us and even distributed among our near and dear ones. Apart from sweet savouries, deep fried delicacies and gravy-based dishes are also served and prepared. There is surely an increase in calorie intake. The same can be balanced out by staying hydrated, practicing portion control and the most important of them all, exercising regularly.
High intensity circuit training (HICT) workout you can do at home
Shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, this high intensity circuit training workout can get your heart rate up and make you sweat by burning calories.
HICT is a routine which includes both cardiovascular and resistance training exercises. Unlike High intensity interval training (HIIT), which involves high intensity exercises followed by periods of rest, HICT workout is more continuous.
This workout can be ideal when you fall short of time. It can be done anytime, anywhere, without any equipment. You need to take as less rest as possible, in between each exercise and lap. Beginners can take longer periods of rest. You can slowly work on your stamina and strength to take shorter periods of rest.
Here are the six exercises included in this workout:
- Kneel to Jump Squat - 30 sec
- Lateral Lunge & Knee-Up - 60 sec (30 per side)
- Rocking Chair Push-Up - 30 sec
- Lateral Shoot Through - 30 sec
- Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 30 sec
- 3-Way Mountain Climber - 30 sec
Complete 3 laps!
The workout can be complete in 15 to 20 minutes, depending on how many and how long breaks you take. Before your Diwali festivities start in full swing, try this workout to burn some calories and enjoy the festivities guilt-free!
