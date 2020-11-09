Workout Tips: You May Have Been Doing Push-Ups All Wrong- Learn From A Fitness Trainer

Exercise at home: Doing exercises with the right form can help in targeting the right muscles

Highlights Form is the foundation of exercise

Doing exercises with the right form can help reap maximum benefits

It is important for muslce build-up as well

Working out from home is the new normal. However, unlike at the gym, there might not be mirrors everywhere. Looking at the mirror while working out can help you see your form and how you are performing the exercising. Form is the foundation of exercise, believes celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. By getting the form of the exercise right, you can target the right muscles and tone the specific body parts that you are working out for. So even when you are working out from home, make sure you do it in front of a mirror so that you can see how you are exercising and also improve your form.

How to perform exercises in the right form

Doing exercises with the right form can reduce your chance of injury and also help you get the most of out of your workout. "If you have a mirror around the house, I recommend putting it near your workout area so you can check on your form during your workouts," says Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines.

In order to help you improve your form, Itsines shared some of the most common mistakes that can be made while working out at home and how you can correct them.

Tricep dips

If you are performing this exercise with a chair, take note of the following points:

1. Make sure that your hands are shoulder-width apart

2. Your shoulders should be backwards and face should be looking forward

3. Bend your elbows and dip down until you are at 90-degrees angle

Raised leg crunch

1. First engage your abs and then begin with the movement.

2. Start with the movement by using abdominal muscles, and not your head

3. Keep the movement slow and controlled to perform it correctly

Push-ups

1. Your hands should be shoulder-width apart.

2. The body should be in a neutral position, as you engage your core and glutes.

3. The shoulders should be backwards.

4. Perform the exercise by trying to push the floor away from you.

Your hands should be shoulder-width apart when doing push-ups

Photo Credit: iStock

Each of these exercises have been properly illustrated in the video shared below. Make sure you avoid these mistakes while performing these exercises in future. If you are exercising at home, try to do in front of a mirror or install a mirror in your workout space. It can be effective in helping you exercise with the right form.

