Get A Flat Tummy With This Advanced 30-Minute Abs Workout - You Need No Equipment!

Highlights
- This workout includes high-intensity exercises
- It can get you heart rate up
- Regular practice of this workout can help you have a flatter tummy
Abs workout can be much more than ab bikes! What we mean to say is that there's so much that can be done with abs. There are exercises that can get your heart rate up and also help you have those flat abs that you have always dreamt of. In this article today, we are going to talk about an advanced abs workout that you can do at home, without any equipment. Shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, the workout can be done in less than 30 minutes, anytime, anywhere!
Advanced abs workout you can do for flat abs
In the caption of her Insta post, Itsines mentions that this workout includes a few new exercises. The exercises are of high intensity, as she mentions. They can surely get your heart rate up.
Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: 6 Exercises For Flat Abs That You Can Do At Home
Over and above ab bikes, this workout includes 5 more exercises that are quite challenging and dynamic in nature. Here are they:
- Half Burpee & Plank Jack - 30 sec
- Extended Plank - 30 sec
- Ab Bikes - 30 sec
- Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 30 sec
- Side Plank & Oblique Crunch - 60 sec (30 per side)
- Mountain Climber - 30 sec
Who wants an advanced abs workout? This workout features a few new exercises from my BBG Zero Equipment program. Did you know that you ladies have now completed OVER 1 MILLION BBG Zero Equipment workouts?! EPIC doesn't cover it. I am SO PROUD of the #BBGcommunity! This is a high-intensity workout that will get your heart rate up. Ab workouts don't always just need to be ab bikes... they can be really dynamic and challenging! (*Warning there ARE ab bikes in this workout, as I love them haha ). I'll be sharing even more ab workouts across both Instagram and my YouTube channels over the next month as I get asked for them so much by you ladies! Advanced abs workout: Half Burpee & Plank Jack - 30 sec Extended Plank - 30 sec Ab Bikes - 30 sec Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 30 sec Side Plank & Oblique Crunch - 60 sec (30 per side) Mountain Climber - 30 sec Complete 3 Laps! Want to help the BBG Community get to 2 million workouts completed?! Start BBG Zero Equipment today! Join thousands of women around the world and get it done. www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment #BBG #BBGathome #ZeroEquipmentWorkouts #AbWorkout #AbWorkouts #Abs
Also read: Want Flat Abs Without Going To The Gym? Here Are 6 Body Weight Exercises You Can Do
Complete 3 laps to complete this advanced abs workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. You can do them along with half an hour of cardio workout or a weight training workout, if you have the time for it. It can make for a nice calorie-burning workout session that will help you lose weight, become leaner and stronger. It can get you core burning, and with regular practice, it may even help you get flat abs.
So what are you waiting for? If you have half an hour right now, do this workout... you can do it!
Also read: Quick Workout: 15 Minutes Is All You Need For This Arms And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.