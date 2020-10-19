Get A Flat Tummy With This Advanced 30-Minute Abs Workout - You Need No Equipment!

This workout can be done anytime, anywhere

Highlights This workout includes high-intensity exercises

It can get you heart rate up

Regular practice of this workout can help you have a flatter tummy

Abs workout can be much more than ab bikes! What we mean to say is that there's so much that can be done with abs. There are exercises that can get your heart rate up and also help you have those flat abs that you have always dreamt of. In this article today, we are going to talk about an advanced abs workout that you can do at home, without any equipment. Shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, the workout can be done in less than 30 minutes, anytime, anywhere!

Advanced abs workout you can do for flat abs

In the caption of her Insta post, Itsines mentions that this workout includes a few new exercises. The exercises are of high intensity, as she mentions. They can surely get your heart rate up.

Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: 6 Exercises For Flat Abs That You Can Do At Home

Over and above ab bikes, this workout includes 5 more exercises that are quite challenging and dynamic in nature. Here are they:

Half Burpee & Plank Jack - 30 sec

Extended Plank - 30 sec

Ab Bikes - 30 sec

Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 30 sec

Side Plank & Oblique Crunch - 60 sec (30 per side)

Mountain Climber - 30 sec

Also read: Want Flat Abs Without Going To The Gym? Here Are 6 Body Weight Exercises You Can Do

Complete 3 laps to complete this advanced abs workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. You can do them along with half an hour of cardio workout or a weight training workout, if you have the time for it. It can make for a nice calorie-burning workout session that will help you lose weight, become leaner and stronger. It can get you core burning, and with regular practice, it may even help you get flat abs.

So what are you waiting for? If you have half an hour right now, do this workout... you can do it!

Also read: Quick Workout: 15 Minutes Is All You Need For This Arms And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.