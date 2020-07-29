Quick Workout: 15 Minutes Is All You Need For This Arms And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines

Set up a timer for 15 minutes and complete as many laps as possible

Are you someone who loves quick and effective workouts? Well, then you're certainly not alone. Shortage of time is one of the most common reasons why many people end up skipping their workouts for the day. Quick and short workouts are usually high in intensity and require better agility and mobility. The same can be achieved with consistency and regular practice. Along with the need of quick and short workouts, there's also a need for workouts which target different parts of the body.

If you are working out regularly, you have to ensure that you work on your chest, arms, abs, back, lower body and upper body at least once a week. Ideally, your workout routine should be a mix of both cardio and weight training.

Make sure you workout on all your body parts at least once a week

For those who feel short of time to dedicate an hour to their workout every day, 15 to 20 minutes of cardio followed by a weight training session of the same duration can be done.

So here's a 15-minutes arms and abs workout you can do anytime, anywhere, without any equipment. Shared by celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, the workout includes a total of 6 exercises.

15-minutes abs and arms workout

Many women dream of having flat abs and thin arms. And this workout can help you achieve this target. Following are the six exercises included in Itsines' arms and abs workout:

X Push-Up - 12 reps (6 per side)

Side Plank & Hip Lift - 24 reps (12 per side)

Shoulder Tap - 24 reps (12 per side)

Plank Dip - 24 reps (12 per side)

Side-to-Side Half Burpee - 12 reps (6 per side)

Bent-Leg Jackknife - 12 reps

Set up a timer for 15 minutes and complete as many laps as possible. Try to not stop until the timer stops.

All you need to do this workout is some workout space, a mat and a towel. Watch the video shared below to carefully see how Itsines does each exercise. Make sure you follow the right technique of each exercise.

Point to note

In the video, the celeb fitness trainer quickly transitions between exercises without a break. For beginners, taking a 30-second break (or more) is fine. Check with your personal trainer for better guidance.

Happy fitness y'all!

