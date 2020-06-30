8 Full Body Warm Up Exercises To Get Your Muscles Ready For A Workout

A combination of cardio and movement exercises make for a good warm up

Warming up before exercising is important for various reasons. Firstly, it helps in reducing the stiffness in the body, which probably occurs because of long hours of sitting. Secondly, it allows your body to be in full range of motion while exercising, without facing much difficulty or muscle wear and tear. According to celeb fitness trainer Vinod Channa, doing a little conditioning workout or warm up can help your knees, elbows, shoulders and other under-utilised joints to exercise without difficulty. A little warm up, which often includes low intensity cardio exercises, can help you feel fresher and prepare you for your target fitness goals, says Channa.

Warm up exercises with a foam roller

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says that warming up correctly can reduce your risk of injury. "I would much rather prehab a movement than rehab an injury," she writes in her Instagram post.

How to know if you have warmed up?

According to Itsines, to know if you have warmed up correctly, you can check for an increase in your heart rate. After a warm up session, your body will automatically feel more mobile, and warm to touch. "You should also feel that you are ready to workout," says Itsines.

A combination of cardio and movement is Itsines' idea of a warm up. A walk on the treadmill for five to 10 minutes followed by dynamic stretching would sum it up.

Stretching exercises are also included in warm up

Photo Credit: iStock

And if you have a foam roller, then here are a few exercises that you can try:

Traps

Glutes

Hamstrings

Calves

The following warm up exercises can be done to improve your range of motion:

Shoulder rotation

Thoracic rotations

Leg swings

Single-leg raise

Watch the video shared below to see how each exercise is done. Try these exercises before your workout to improve your performance and reduce chances of injury.

