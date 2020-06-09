This All-Natural Post Workout Drink Can Also Help You With Weight Loss: Know All About It

The drink is low in calories and can restore electrolyte balance

Highlights Coconut water is commonly consumed as part of dengue treatment

Nmami Agarwal says that it can make for a great post-workout drink

It low in calories and sugar

Coconut water is one of the most hydrating drinks and nourishing drinks you can have. Perfect for weight loss, the beverage can restore electrolyte balance in the body. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal believes that coconut water is one of the best drinks to combat summer heat. In a recent Insta post, the nutritionist reveals that coconut water can also work as an all-natural energising sports drink. The drink is low in calories and carbs and can provide you with Vitamin C, potassium, manganese and magnesium among others.

Coconut water: Health benefits you are going to love

Summer is a time when it is quite easy to feel dehydrated. Sweating and excessive heat can be responsible for this. According to Agarwal, here are a few ways drinking coconut water on a daily basis can help you:

1. Coconut water can be a great post-workout drink. It can rehydrate and re-energise you after a pumped up routine.

2. Coconut water can be a healthy alternative to sports and energy drinks. It can make you feel rejuvenated without any extra intake of sugar and harmful adulterants.

3. Coconut water is low and easy on stomach. It is an ideal weight loss drink.

4. The drink can be beneficial in giving your skin a natural glow. It can reduce pigmentations and is good for acne, dull and dry skin.

Drinking coconut water regularly can give your skin a natural glow

Photo Credit: iStock

Other benefits of drinking coconut water every day

Antioxidants in coconut water can reduce damage caused by free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Coconut water can be a beneficial drink for diabetes. Studies have shown that the drink can lower blood sugar levels.

Hydrating properties of coconut water can help in preventing kidney stones by reducing formation of crystals. Kidney stones occur when calcium, oxalate and other compounds combine to form crystals in urine.

Coconut water can help in controlling cholesterol and high blood pressure and potentially decrease the risk of blood clot formation in your arteries. This reduces your overall risk of heart disease.

Coconut water is recommended for dengue patients for rehydration and restoration of electrolyte balance.

All in all, coconut water is one safe and healthy drink that you can have guilt-free!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.