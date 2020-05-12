3 Quick Hacks To Rejuvenate Your Skin Amidst Lockdown

Keep your skin well-hydrated for a glowing and younger-looking skin

Highlights Apply chamomile ice cubes on skin to reduce open pores

Green tea bags can help in reducing eye pufffiness

Get some Vitamin D to improve your skin health

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a nationwide lockdown for nearly a month and a half. Being indoors is surely the best way to help curb the spreading of the virus. But, staying indoors for a long period might lead to some long-term skin problems if proper skincare isn't taken. Even indoors, our skin can be affected by dust and air pollutants, which might not be visible to the naked eye. Lack of physical activity and increase in screen time can cause serious damage to your skin. You can also experience serious skin breakouts if not taken care of. During this time, it is very important to know quick ways or hacks to rejuvenate your skin and maintain your skin health.

Quick tips to rejuvenate your skin

1. Chamomile ice cubes for open pores

Your face has pores that release natural oils and perspiration, thus aiding in keeping it clean. However, if dirt gets accumulated in the pores, it causes a hindrance to this process which results in pimples and acne. Chamomile ice cubes are a simple and quick solution to these pimple and acne problems.

Brew chamomile tea and pouring the brewed tea into ice trays and keep it in the freezer to ice.

After washing your face, rub a Chamomile ice cube on your face. Rubbing an ice cube on your face after washing it helps shrink the pores. This keeps out the dirt from the pores and your face clean.

Applying ice cubes on your face helps in controlling wrinkles and signs of ageing. It not only helps in reducing the existing ones but also prevents the formation of new lines.

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, the use of chamomile ice cubs on your lips will help soften them. You can also treat your puffy eyes with these cubes. Take an ice cube and move it in a circular motion from the inner corner of your eyes towards the eyebrows. This helps in reducing the swelling.

Chamomile tea ice cubes can help in treating open pores

2. Green tea for puffy eyes and dark circles

The solution is right in your kitchen. Put two used green tea bags in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Place these tea bags on your closed eyes and relax for 15 minutes. Remove the tea bags after 15 minutes. Follow this process without fail for and you'll bid farewell to your puffy eyes and dark circles.

3. Get Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to various problems when it comes to skin health. With less exposure of to sunlight, production of Vitamin D in the body reduces and this can lead to mental anxiety and increased stress levels. We must expose ourselves to sunlight every day for 10 minutes. Eating vitamin D rich food is a must. Doing so will help in maintaining bone strength and will also support your brain health and nervous system along with maintaining immunity. Fatty fish, egg yolks, cheese, mushrooms, milk, etc. are some food sources for Vitamin D.

5 simple exercises for healthy skin

The following exercises can help in maintaining the health of your skin

1. Pull the cheek inside using proper vacuum inside your mouth. This helps to shape the buccal area and strengthening along with jowl correction.

2. Pull the double chin area along with the cheek with vacuuming inside the mouth.

3. Massage the face from nasolabial fold till the temple for women and when it comes to men, the massage path should start from the nasolabial fold and end over the ears.

4. Move your chin forward and look up with extending the neck.

5. With the same posture move the neck back till it feels slightly sore.

Irrespective of the number of efforts we put in, hydrating ourselves is the most basic and the most important step in maintaining your skin health. Drink lots and lots of water and keep yourself hydrated at regular intervals.

(Dr Akber Aimer, Director of Aesthetic Medicine at Maya Medi Spa)

